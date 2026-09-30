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'Why did she kill my son?': Muskan, Sahil guilty in Meerut blue drum murder

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla have been convicted in the Meerut blue drum murder case after 126 hearings. Saurabh Rajput's family is seeking the death penalty.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 09:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
'Why did she kill my son?': Muskan, Sahil guilty in Meerut blue drum murder
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. Sahil Shukla and Muskan Rastogi convicted in Saurabh Rajput's Meerut blue drum murder case.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Why did she kill my son?': Muskan, Sahil guilty in Meerut blue drum murder
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