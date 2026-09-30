/'Why did she kill my son?': Muskan, Sahil guilty in Meerut blue drum murder

After waiting for more than a year, Saurabh Rajput’s family finally got a verdict on Wednesday when a Meerut court found his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and Sahil Shukla guilty of his murder in the "blue drum" case. But the verdict could not take away the family’s pain. After the judgement, Saurabh's mother, Renu, asked the question that has troubled her since his death: "Why did she kill my son?"