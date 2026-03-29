Meerut brothers donate land worth lakhs for Iran war victims, BJP leader demands probe – Full story

New Delhi: Three brothers from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh donated land worth several lakh rupees to raise funds for families of children killed in attacks in Iran, but their act of generosity has drawn scrutiny. Political leaders have demanded an investigation into the donation.

The brothers – Yasir Mustafa, Aman Mustafa and Subar Mustafa – hail from Rasoolpur Dhaulri village in the Janikhurd area of Meerut. The family was deeply moved by reports that nearly 300 children lost their lives in attacks carried out across Iran by the United States and Israel.

Speaking to reporters, Aman said, “The news of the deaths of so many children in Iran deeply affected me and my brothers. We felt we had to do something to help.”

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To support the families of the victims, the three brothers donated a 125-square-yard plot of their land valued at Rs 15 lakh. “We contacted the Anjuman Hussainia (an organization collecting donations) and handed over the land documents to the officials,” he added.

Donation to reach needy families

Tanveer Haider, president of Anjuman Hussainia, expressed gratitude for the brothers’ gesture. “The land will be sold, and the proceeds will be used to provide direct assistance to families affected in Iran,” he said.

He highlighted the charitable intent behind the donation and emphasised that the funds would be sent to the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi in accordance with the established procedures.

Residents in Rasoolpur Dhaulri lauded the gesture, describing it as rare, inspiring and an example of compassion and civic responsibility. They said the act provided a sense of solidarity and highlighted the brothers’ willingness to extend support across borders during a humanitarian crisis.

Political scrutiny and call for investigation

While the donation won admiration, it also came under political scrutiny. Ankit Chaudhary, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging a probe into the land transfer.

“The administration should verify the property of the three brothers and ensure that the funds generated are used in accordance with legal norms,” he wrote.

Reports suggest that authorities may review the land documents and determine whether further procedural checks are necessary.

The case has brought into focus the complexities involved in cross-border charitable donations and the attention such acts can attract from regulatory authorities and political activists. While a formal investigation has been requested, the initiative by the Mustafa brothers serves as an example of a local family responding to an international humanitarian crisis.