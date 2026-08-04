/Meerut viral video: Kanwarias assault two men pulled from police vehicle on Delhi-Dehradun Highway; police issue clarification

A viral video that circulated on various social media platforms featuring a group of pilgrims who dragged two people out of a police vehicle and beat them up on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway (NH-58) led to an official clarification issued by the Meerut Police.
Clearing the misconceptions that went around on social media about the assaulted persons being plainclothes police officers, police authorities made it clear that it was a fight between two groups of Kanwar Yatris and not an assault on duty personnel.
The video footage that gained momentum over the weekend captures an interesting scene involving a stationary police vehicle of the Daurala Police Station area of Meerut.
A UP cop's desperate call for help as Kanwariyas ambush and attack policemen in Meerut, UP. https://t.co/u1wnRFfVCL pic.twitter.com/s14XpWwAjA— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 3, 2026
In the video, a crowd takes two people out of the police jeep and beats them up with sticks. The crowd can be seen chasing and beating the people with a stick while a police officer intervenes and restrains the mob. The victims are seen taking flight towards adjacent agricultural fields while trying to save themselves and call for help using their mobile phones.
The Meerut Police denied the claims made in the viral posts and explained that the scuffle took place on the intervening night between August 2nd and August 3rd after a road accident.
"The incident involved a collision between a Kanwaria heading on a motorcycle to collect Gangajal and another pilgrim returning from Haridwar. A verbal argument following the minor crash escalated into a physical clash," SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosale stated.
Both parties were brought to the nearest police station by the responding policemen for their medical tests before settling down the conflict.
As per the Meerut Police, neither of the two groups filed a formal written complaint in connection with the issue, and they went on their respective trips.
Authorities confirmed that no formal case/FIR was registered, as both sides reached an amicable settlement. Police reiterated that law and order remain under control along the Kanwar Yatra transit corridor, with additional personnel deployed to monitor sensitive stretches on NH-58.
Officials have urged citizens and social media users to refrain from sharing unverified media or spreading misleading claims regarding the annual pilgrimage.
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