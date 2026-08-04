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  • /Meerut viral video: Kanwarias assault two men pulled from police vehicle on Delhi-Dehradun Highway; police issue clarification

Meerut viral video: Kanwarias assault two men pulled from police vehicle on Delhi-Dehradun Highway; police issue clarification

Meerut Police have issued an official clarification following a viral video showing Kanwar Yatra pilgrims assaulting two men pulled from a police jeep on NH-58. 

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
Meerut viral video: Kanwarias assault two men pulled from police vehicle on Delhi-Dehradun Highway; police issue clarification
Image Credit: Kanwarias assault two men pulled from police vehicle on Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Meerut viral video: Kanwarias assault two men pulled from police vehicle on Delhi-Dehradun Highway; police issue clarification
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