Meerut Murder Case: Fresh details have emerged in the murder case of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, who was killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla. According to ZEE News TV, following Saurabh’s murder, accused Muskan went to Manali and was staying there on his money.

During her stay in Manali, she was chatting with Saurabh’s sister on WhatsApp through his phone to hide her crime and make the family believe that everything is fine. Saurabh was murdered on March 4. However, on March 6, Muskan sent a WhatsApp message to his sister Chinki from his phone number, pretending to be Saurabh.

According to the chats in possession with ZEE News TV, Muskan asked if Chinki would be coming home for Holi celebrations. On being asked by Saurabh's sister why she hadn't taken her daughter along, Muskan cited her health issues.

In the chats, the two exchanged wishes for Holi and discussed a Holi party. Following Saurabh’s murder, Muskan took his phone with her and used it to communicate with his relatives, pretending to be him, to avoid arousing suspicion. Smelling a rat, Saurabh's sister tried to call him on WhatsApp several times, but Muskan did not respond to her calls.

On March 4, the festivities turned fatal when Muskaan, with her lover Sahil Shukla, plunged a blade into Saurabh multiple times, carving his body into fifteen fragments. Muskaan and Sahil hid Saurabh's body in a plastic drum, sealed it with cement, and fled to the hills. The two used Saurabh's phone to post deceptive snapshots in a bid to cover their crime. However, their plan fell apart when Saurabh's family took legal refuge.

Under interrogation, Muskaan and Sahil crumbled, confessing their crime. Police cracked open the drum, retrieving Saurabh’s butchered pieces for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a furious mob of lawyers descended upon Muskaan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, outside the CJM court on Wednesday.