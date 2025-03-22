Meerut Murder Case: Police Plan Fast-Track Trial; Autopsy Report Reveals...

Meerut Murder Case: The postmortem examination of Saurabh Rajput made a shocking revelation of how he was brutally allegedly killed by his wife Muskan Rastogi, along with the help of her boyfriend, Sahil Shukla.

The postmortem report revealed that a knife was thrust three times into Rajput's chest.

The doctors reported Rajput was stabbed in the heart with extreme force thrice. "The blows from the sharp long knife pierced deep inside the heart," one of the doctors said, PTI reported.

The medical team further described the gruesome attempt to conceal the body.

"It was put in the drum and then filled with dust and cement. The body solidified in the cement and did not rot due to lack of air. The smell was not extremely foul," a member of the post-mortem team told PTI.

What Rahul's Autopsy Report Disclosed

Rajput's autopsy report revealed that his head was severed from the body, both hands were cut off from the wrist and his legs were bent backwards, indicating an attempt to fit the body inside the drum.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI the police are trying to run a fast-track court so the accused get punishment as soon as possible.

"We will try to run the case in a fast-track court so that the accused get punishment as soon as possible," he said, adding police will seek to take Muskan and Sahil in their custody once their 14-day judicial custody ends.

On March 4, Rajput was allegedly drugged and then stabbed to death by his wife and her lover, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement.