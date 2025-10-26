Meerut Road Rage Case: Locals Share Truth Behind Viral Video Involving BJP Leader

The Uttar Pradesh Congress and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav recently shared a video on its social media platforms criticizing the Narendra Modi government and the Uttar Pradesh administration, alleging that the regime is “blinded by arrogance” and uses its power against ordinary citizens.

The video, reportedly from Meerut, shows BJP Kisan Morcha District Vice President Vikul Chaprana and his aides allegedly threatening two men and smashing their car windows. The BJP leader was also accused of misbehaving with the victims and forcing one of them to rub his nose on the road. The video quickly went viral, and one of the victims was identified as Satyam Rastogi.

In a social media post, the Congress said, “Vikul Chaprana created an entire scene right in front of the UP Police, flaunting his power and name-dropping influential people to assert his dominance. This is the true face of the BJP — where leaders see themselves as kings and treat ordinary citizens like insects.”

The party demanded strict action against the BJP leader.

However, locals have presented a different version of events from what was claimed in the viral post. Several local shopkeepers who witnessed the incident said that it was Rastogi who initiated the confrontation by allegedly abusing the BJP leader.

“He was drunk and could barely walk properly. His car was parked near the BJP leader’s vehicle. He began abusing the BJP leader and threatened to ram his car into theirs if they didn’t move it. He then punched the BJP leader’s car, which led to the escalation,” said one shopkeeper.

Another eyewitness added that Rastogi had come to eat dinner at a nearby shop and appeared intoxicated. “The argument started after Rastogi began shouting and hurling abuses at the BJP leader,” the witness claimed.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of October 19 in the Tejgarhi area under the jurisdiction of Medical Police Station, Meerut. Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said that police took cognisance of the matter after the video went viral. Preliminary investigation suggests that the altercation stemmed from a parking dispute.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shilesh Kumar confirmed that a complaint was filed by Aditya Rastogi, brother of the victim Satyam Rastogi, and that further investigation is underway.