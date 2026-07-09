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  • /WATCH: Meerut SSP caught on camera slapping protesters – who is IPS officer Avinash Pandey and what happened?

WATCH: Meerut SSP caught on camera slapping protesters – who is IPS officer Avinash Pandey and what happened?

The clips show the IPS officer not only hitting protesters gathered outside the Meerut Collectorate but also entering a police van and assaulting people who had been taken into custody.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 06:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 06:47 AM IST
WATCH: Meerut SSP caught on camera slapping protesters – who is IPS officer Avinash Pandey and what happened?
Image Credit: Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey. (Photo: Screen Grab/X video)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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