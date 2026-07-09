/WATCH: Meerut SSP caught on camera slapping protesters – who is IPS officer Avinash Pandey and what happened?

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A series of videos showing Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey slapping protesters has gone viral on internet. The clips show the IPS officer not only hitting protesters gathered outside the Meerut Collectorate but also entering a police van and assaulting people who had been taken into custody.
The incident took place during protests over the murder of BA student Lalita Gautam. While the main accused in the case has been arrested, the victim's family and members of the Dalit community had been demanding action against the entire family of the accused as well as others they believe were involved in the crime.
The viral videos have sparked outrage, with many questioning the police action during the protest.
दलित बेटी की हत्या हुई है उसके लिए संवैधानिक तरीके से न्याय माँगना कोई अपराध नहीं है SSP मेरठ द्वारा रवि गौतम को हिरासत में लेकर मारपीट करने का अधिकार संविधान ने नहीं दिया है !— (समण) Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) July 8, 2026
संविधान द्वारा दी गई ताकत का थोड़ा सा इस्तेमाल धर्म व लोगों की आस्था को सीडी बनाकर सत्ता पर कब्ज़ा… pic.twitter.com/QwDzcSpmtq
According to the videos circulating online, the police had detained several protesters and seated them in a police vehicle van. SSP Pandey is then seen climbing into the vehicle and slapping those inside. Another clip shows him confronting protesters on the road and striking some of them while police personnel attempted to disperse the crowd.
The incident took place near the main entrance of the Meerut Collectorate, where hundreds of protesters, including women and villagers, had gathered. As the crowd swelled, traffic came to a standstill and long queues of vehicles formed around the area.
Police officers at the spot initially tried to persuade the demonstrators to clear the road. When those efforts failed and some protesters allegedly clashed with police personnel, senior officers moved in to take control of the situation.
इस भाजपा सरकार में योगी राज में पीडीए होना गुनाह हो गया है। एक दलित समाज की बेटी को न्याय दिलाने के लिए शांतिपूर्वक धरने पर बैठे लोगों यह व्यवहार बाबा की सरकार में है @yadavakhilesh pic.twitter.com/EveRU0ViHX— GURJAR MOHIT NAGAR (@Mohitnagar_sp) July 8, 2026
As the protest intensified, Pandey addressed the crowd and warned against blocking public roads.
"This road doesn't belong to anyone's father. If anyone has any complaint, come and meet us directly. Blocking the road like this is absolutely wrong. Clear the road immediately," he told the protesters.
Soon after, videos of the police action began circulating across social media platforms.
Responding to criticism over the viral videos, the officer defended his action and claimed the protest was not simply about seeking justice for the victim.
According to him, the demonstration was organised as part of a planned attempt to disturb law and order in the city.
He alleged that Digvijay Singh Bhati, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ambedkar faction), had played a role in organising the protest. He said Bhati faces nine criminal cases and had earlier been subjected to externment proceedings.
The SSP further claimed that Ravi Gautam was also involved. According to the police, he has four criminal cases registered against him.
Pandey alleged that members of the victim's family were persuaded to join the protest with promises that included a firearms licence and other incentives. He also claimed investigators found that many villagers who attended the demonstration did not even know the actual purpose of the gathering.
He said police believe "anti-social and unconstitutional elements" were trying to give the case a caste and social angle.
Pandey added that when the area's Circle Officer (CO) earlier visited the victim's family, they had expressed satisfaction with the progress of the investigation. The police are now examining the role of people they believe were behind the protest.
He is a 2015-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Born on February 3, 1988, in Lakhimpur Kheri district, he holds a bachelor's degree in science.
During his police career, he has received the Director General's Commendation Disc twice for distinguished service. He was awarded the Silver Medal on August 15, 2022, followed by the Gold Medal on January 26, 2025.
In a statement on X, the city police said the probe into Lalita Gautam's murder is being supervised by the CO of Brahmpuri. The officer, the police said, had met the victim's family a day before the protest and they had “expressed satisfaction” with the investigation.
The police alleged that despite this, "some outside and anti-social elements" incited the family and organised the road blockade outside the Collectorate.
इस भाजपा सरकार में योगी राज में पीडीए होना गुनाह हो गया है। एक दलित समाज की बेटी को न्याय दिलाने के लिए शांतिपूर्वक धरने पर बैठे लोगों यह व्यवहार बाबा की सरकार में है @yadavakhilesh pic.twitter.com/EveRU0ViHX— GURJAR MOHIT NAGAR (@Mohitnagar_sp) July 8, 2026
The statement added that after repeated appeals to clear the road were ignored, the police used "mild force" to restore law and order and reopen traffic. It also said that people who allegedly provoked the crowd and organised the protest are being identified through video footage and social media material, and legal action will be taken against them.
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