A viral video on social media is shocking everyone as it purportedly shows an Indian Army jawan being attacked by toll plaza employees in Meerut. The alleged attack at the Bhuni Toll Plaza in Sarurpur police station is reported to have seen toll employees physically attacking and abusing the soldier. The police have initiated a probe into the viral clip.

Conflict Regarding Toll Charge And Traffic Jam Control

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday evening at the Bhuni Toll Plaza on the Karnal Highway. The jawan, Kapil, a native of a nearby village who is now stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, was headed towards Delhi with a friend in a car. When they arrived at the toll plaza, an altercation allegedly ensued with toll personnel regarding the traffic jam and toll tax.

Brutal Assault Caught On Camera

The exchange of words soon turned into a brutal fight. The widely shared video clearly shows toll personnel persistently kicking, punching, and beating the jawan with sticks. In one especially jarring moment caught on camera, a toll personnel can even be seen grabbing a brick, as if to hit the soldier.

Family Arrives, Protests Ensue

After the attack, family and associates of jawan Kapil allegedly arrived at the toll plaza, causing more uproar and protests. The incident has generated outrage on the internet and raised some serious questions regarding the behaviour of toll plaza staff and the security of commuters. Police are currently trying to figure out the entire sequence of events and know who is behind the reported attack.

