Meerut tragedy: Five children among six killed in massive house fire
UTTAR PRADESH NEWS

Meerut tragedy: Five children among six killed in massive house fire

Six members of a family, including five children, were killed after a massive fire engulfed their home in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: ( IANS )

Meerut: Six members of a cloth trader’s family, including five children, lost their lives after a major fire tore through their two-storey residence in the Lisari Gate locality of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

The blaze broke out in Gali No. 1 of Kidwai Nagar, close to Surahi Wali Masjid. At the time of the incident, Iqbal alias Asim had gone to a nearby mosque with his brother Farukh to offer prayers. Inside the house were his wife Rukhsar (30), mother Ameer Bano (55), and five children, Mahvish (12), Hammad (4), Addas (3), and six-month-old twins Nabia and Inayat.

Police said the fire is believed to have started while the children were playing and the women were cooking. Thick smoke and flames soon engulfed the house, prompting neighbours to raise an alarm and try to help before emergency teams arrived.

Reaching the spot proved challenging for fire engines because of the narrow lanes in the area. Firefighters and locals had to climb adjoining rooftops and use ladders to enter the house. According to police, those trapped inside remained there for nearly half an hour before they could be rescued.

All seven were taken to a nearby hospital, where Rukhsar and the five children were declared dead. Ameer Bano is in critical condition with severe burn injuries. A neighbour also suffered injuries during the rescue attempt.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said police and fire personnel responded quickly but had to access the house from the rooftops due to limited entry points. Officials noted that a substantial stock of cloth stored in the house may have fuelled the flames. The fire was eventually brought under control after about two hours.

Farooq, a relative, described the family as self-reliant. “We tried to extend support in whatever way we could, but they preferred to manage on their own,” he said.

Authorities have initiated a probe to determine the exact cause of the fire.

(with IANS inputs)

