Viral Video Of Meerut University Warden Assaulting Students Sparks Protests | WATCH

A viral video purportedly capturing Chaudhary Charan Singh University's KP Boys Hostel warden, D.K. Chauhan, assaulting students has triggered mass protests on the campus. In the video, the warden is filmed slapping and thrashing four students with a rod in the dead of night, allegedly for room-sharing and splashing water in the hostel corridor.

The incident has also sparked collective outrage from students, with several hundred holding a dharna protesting against Chauhan's suspension and calling for a formal inquiry into the incident.

Allegations Of Repeated Abuse

Protesting students have accused this as a case of abuse that is not unique. "The warden has a history of physical and verbal abuse. This time, it was caught on camera," informed one of the protesters. Others accused Chauhan of regularly intimidating the residents of the hostel and imposing rules by using aggression instead of words.

The clip, which later went viral on several social media platforms, captures the warden walking into the hostel corridor, yelling at the students, and hitting them with a stick several times. He also seems to slap them several times as he asks them why they are sleeping.

In spite of the rising protests and growing pressure from student organizations, the university administration has not yet made an official statement, further agitating the protesters. Most students have been disappointed by the silence, with accusations leveled against the authorities of turning a deaf ear to repeated grievances against the warden's actions.

Student unions have threatened that protests would become more intense if action was not immediately taken.

Call For Accountability

The incident has brought the issue of hostel management, students' rights, and accountability in educational institutions back into focus. Student leaders and activists are demanding severe disciplinary actions, psychological testing of staff who work in student hostels, and the implementation of grievance redressal systems to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

The university, at least till the time of writing, is on tenterhooks with the protestors still agitating for justice for the students.