Akrit Pran Jaswal, a remarkably gifted child from Himachal Pradesh, gained international recognition when he performed a surgical procedure at the astonishing age of just 7. This groundbreaking feat earned him the title of the “world’s youngest surgeon.”

Though age is often considered just a number, accomplishing something so significant at such a young age is truly extraordinary. Akrit’s journey began in Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, where he was born on April 23, 1993. From an early age, he demonstrated exceptional intellect—walking and talking by ten months and mastering reading and writing by the time he was two, leaving those around him in awe.

His rise to fame came when, at only 7 years old, he successfully conducted surgery on an 8-year-old burn victim. While most children his age were still learning basic math and science, Akrit was already immersed in English literature. By the age of 12, he had become India’s youngest university student, and at 13, he caught the world’s attention with an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, showcasing his astonishing IQ of 146.

Akrit’s passion for research—especially in cancer studies—emerged early in his life. His insatiable curiosity and brilliance led to his association with Chandigarh University for scientific research at the age of 12 and later with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, where he studied bioengineering.

He was mentored by the Chairman of Secondary Education in Dharamshala, a testament to his academic promise. By 17, he was already pursuing a master’s degree in chemistry, further solidifying his status as a prodigious mind with an unwavering dedication to science and innovation.