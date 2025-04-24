Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2890643https://zeenews.india.com/india/meet-7-year-old-worlds-youngest-surgeon-akrit-pran-jaswal-studied-at-iit-at-12-iq-of-146-2890643.html
NewsIndia
AKRIT PRAN JASWAL

Meet 7- Year- Old World's Youngest Surgeon- Akrit Pran Jaswal, Studied At IIT At 12, IQ Of 146

Akrit Pran Jaswal, a prodigious child from Himachal Pradesh, captured global attention when he performed a surgical procedure at the tender age of seven, earning recognition as the “world’s youngest surgeon.”

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet 7- Year- Old World's Youngest Surgeon- Akrit Pran Jaswal, Studied At IIT At 12, IQ Of 146 File Photo

Akrit Pran Jaswal, a remarkably gifted child from Himachal Pradesh, gained international recognition when he performed a surgical procedure at the astonishing age of just 7. This groundbreaking feat earned him the title of the “world’s youngest surgeon.”

Though age is often considered just a number, accomplishing something so significant at such a young age is truly extraordinary. Akrit’s journey began in Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, where he was born on April 23, 1993. From an early age, he demonstrated exceptional intellect—walking and talking by ten months and mastering reading and writing by the time he was two, leaving those around him in awe.

His rise to fame came when, at only 7 years old, he successfully conducted surgery on an 8-year-old burn victim. While most children his age were still learning basic math and science, Akrit was already immersed in English literature. By the age of 12, he had become India’s youngest university student, and at 13, he caught the world’s attention with an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, showcasing his astonishing IQ of 146.

Akrit’s passion for research—especially in cancer studies—emerged early in his life. His insatiable curiosity and brilliance led to his association with Chandigarh University for scientific research at the age of 12 and later with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, where he studied bioengineering. 

He was mentored by the Chairman of Secondary Education in Dharamshala, a testament to his academic promise. By 17, he was already pursuing a master’s degree in chemistry, further solidifying his status as a prodigious mind with an unwavering dedication to science and innovation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK