During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to the United Kingdom, international diplomatic talks weren't the only issue dominating attention. A serene, assertive woman in a black suit and earpiece, standing right behind the Prime Minister, took center stage in widespread gossip. She is none other than Inspector Adaso Kapesa, a history-making officer and a role model for women throughout India.

Inspector Adaso Kapesa is from Manipur's Senapati district's Kabi village. She has shattered major hurdles by being the first woman from Manipur to enter the Special Protection Group (SPG), India's top security agency responsible for the protection of the Prime Minister. The SPG is famous as one of the toughest and most elite security agencies in the nation.

Journey To Elite Protection

Kapesa started work with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a government-run paramilitary organisation. She is now posted with the 55th Battalion in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Her induction into the SPG involved tough training and tremendous commitment, allowing her to break a major gender barrier in India's security establishment.

Her physical presence on the Prime Minister's visit to the UK was greater than symbolic in nature; it was a historic and strategic move, emphasising women's ability to carry out the country's highest tasks. Coming from a far-off place like Manipur, Kapesa's arrival at the centre of national security is particularly significant.

A Role Model For The Nation

As her photographs spread around the internet, social media lit up with admiration. People celebrated her as a pioneer, a beacon of courage, and a role model. She has soon become an icon, particularly for young girls who dream of working in law enforcement or defense forces. Social media posts pointed out how her presence strengthens communities that have always felt ignored, with people from Manipur and the North-East deeply proud of her achievement.

The Importance Of The SPG

The SPG is no run-of-the-mill security entourage. It is India's most elite protection unit, solely responsible for guarding the safety of the Prime Minister. Its agents train extensively in close-quarters combat, gathering intelligence, tracking, and response to emergencies. It is one of the toughest jobs under India's extensive defense system.