Meet Aditi Mishra: The Trailblazing AISA Activist Who Just Made History As JNU’s First Woman President

JNU Election Result: The Left Unity alliance, consisting of the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students' Front (DSF), swept the 2025 Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections, securing all key positions. In a result declared Aditi Mishra from the All India Students’ Association (AISA) became the university’s first woman president since Aishe Ghosh in 2019. On the other hand K Gopika from SFI became the Vice President.

The 2025-26 results mark a comeback for the Left, which had lost one post to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the delayed 2024-25 polls held earlier in April.

Mishra, a PhD scholar from the Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory who bagged 1,861 votes, defeated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)'s Vikas Patel, who got 1,447 votes, by 449 votes.

Who Is Aditi Mishra?

A native of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, studied in Bihar and later graduated in Economics from Banaras Hindu University (BHU). As per findings her involvement in student activism began in 2017 when she took part in campus protest at BHU against the "Undemocratic and Patriarchal" curfew timings For women in hostel.

Later she joined Pondicherry University in 2018, where she became a prominent voice against the alleged “saffronisation” of the campus.

Mishra led demonstrations, including a gherao of the Vice Chancellor’s office, after banners quoting Hindutva ideologues were installed around the university, as per reports.

Back in 2019, Aditi Mishra was among the students who led the blockade of JNU’s administrative block, protesting against what they called an arbitrary fee hike and expressing solidarity with the nationwide anti-CAA movement. As the agitation gained momentum and carried on into 2020, Mishra emerged as one of the prominent voices speaking out against the marginalisation and disenfranchisement of underprivileged students.

Her Strong background in student activism and campus politics helped her gain a visibility along with support in JNU.

At present, she is pursuing her PhD at the Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory (CCPPT) under the School of International Studies (SIS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

JNUSU President Aditi Mishra while addressing media pledged to tackle key student issues, from boosting library space and scholarships to opposing the NEP and CPO manual.

Aditi Mishra As A JNUSU President

On Thursday, Aditi Mishra was elected as the new President of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), securing 1,861 votes and defeating her nearest rival, ABVP’s Vikas Patel, by a margin of 449 votes.

A second-year PhD scholar, Mishra had earlier served as an IC representative, where she focused on making the committee more transparent, accessible, and responsive to the concerns of students across the university.



Left Alliance Strengthens Its Presence With Major Wins

The Left alliance asserted its dominance across all key positions in this year’s JNUSU polls. SFI’s K Gopika Babu clinched the vice-president’s post with 3,101 votes, defeating ABVP’s Tanya Kumari, who secured 1,787 a thumping margin of 1,314 votes, the highest recorded in this election.

In the race for general secretary, DSF’s Sunil Yadav emerged victorious with 2,005 votes, edging past ABVP’s Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, who got 1,901. The joint secretary post too went to the Left camp, with Danish Ali securing 2,083 votes against ABVP’s Anuj Damra, who managed 1,797.

This year’s election featured a total of 20 candidates contesting for the four central panel posts, including six women contenders.

