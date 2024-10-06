Advertisement
Meet Amit Gupta: Agrifields' Promoter Who Built Million Dollar Empire, But Now Wanted For Fraud Allegations

Despite his impressive resume, Amit Gupta's name has become synonymous with corporate scandal. He is currently facing an Interpol red alert notice and faces numerous criminal charges in multiple countries.

Amit Gupta, the promoter of Agrifields DMCC—a Dubai-based fertilizer and phosphate trading company—and Farmfields Private Limited in India, has a story that rivals any Bollywood blockbuster. Born and raised in Kolkata, Gupta completed his Bachelor of Commerce at St. Xavier's College and later earned an MBA in entrepreneurship from Australia. 

Gupta's academic credentials include summer programs at prestigious institutions like the London School of Economics and Harvard University, as well as an advanced management program at London Business School

Despite his impressive resume, Amit Gupta's name has become synonymous with corporate scandal. He is currently facing an Interpol red alert notice and faces numerous criminal charges in multiple countries. His rise to notoriety is linked to alleged bribery and corruption in his business dealings in numerous countries particularly with Algeria's state-owned phosphate company, Somiphos.

Gupta is currently facing legal troubles and an ongoing crisis, being the key target of Australias longest running federal bribery criminal investigation, and is under criminal investigation in India for fraud, forgery and accounts manipulation by Kolkata Police. 

Somiphos, also known as Societe Des Mines De Phosphate or Ferphos, has come under scrutiny for its longstanding relationship with Gupta’s company, Agrifields DMCC.

Investigative reports suggest that Gupta secured favorable business deals through bribery of senior officials within the Algerian state-owned company Investigative journalist Nick McKenzie has described Gupta as a “corporate crime kingpin” who “built a global business empire worth an estimated $800 million,” with questionable dealings extending to Nauru, where he was accused of bribing politicians to orchestrate a coup.

In 2020, Australian authorities initiated actions to seize Gupta's properties and bank accounts linked to his activities, valued at approximately $200 million. These assets are spread across Australia, Singapore, and New York. By 2023, the Australian government sought Gupta’s extradition, but the development came to light in 2024.

