In a major boost for the national security intelligence apparatus, former CRPF and ITBP Director General Anish Dayal Singh has been appointed as the new Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA). According to reports, Singh will be responsible for handling India’s internal security matters. The appointment is seen as a significant step towards strengthening NSA Ajit Doval’s core team. Born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh in 1964, Singh has had an illustrious career and is widely respected for his contributions to India’s national security framework.

Veteran With Vast Experience

Singh is a 1988-batch IPS officer from the Manipur cadre who retired in December 2024. Over the years, he has held several crucial roles in India’s security establishment.

He began his career as an IPS officer in Manipur and later served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for nearly three decades, rising to the position of Special Director. During his IB tenure, he oversaw several sensitive and high-stakes operations. His deep expertise in intelligence and counter-terrorism is expected to bolster India’s internal security strategies in his new role.

Leadership Across Multiple Forces

Before taking charge as Deputy NSA, Singh also headed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and, more recently, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

As CRPF chief, he played a pivotal role in strengthening counter-insurgency operations. He supervised the establishment of more than 30 forward operational bases, launched four new battalions in Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas, and guided the CRPF’s expanded role in ensuring security during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the first Assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir after its reorganization.

New Role: Strengthening Internal Security

As Deputy NSA, Singh will oversee critical issues such as Jammu & Kashmir, Naxal insurgency, and militancy in the Northeast. Under Ajit Doval’s leadership, Singh is expected to provide key inputs on terrorism, cybersecurity, and internal threats. His appointment is anticipated to further strengthen the National Security Council.

Other Deputy NSAs in Doval’s Team

Singh joins an experienced team of deputies supporting NSA Ajit Doval. Former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna currently serves as Additional NSA, while T.V. Ravichandran, a retired IPS officer, and Pavan Kapoor, a former IFS officer, are also Deputy NSAs.