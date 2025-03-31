Meet Archaeologist KK Mohammed, Calls India Secular Due To Its Hindu Majority

Archaeologist K.K. Muhammed made a significant remark about the Ram Jammabhoomi Temple in a viral video, stating that India is secular only because it is a Hindu-majority country. He further added that this is the greatness of Hinduism.

"India is secular only because it is a Hindu majority country. This is the greatness of Hinduism." He further adds, "If Ram and Krishna are not your historical figures and national heroes, then you are not an ideal Muslim," Muhammed said in a video.

The post received various reactions from users. One user wrote, "This is the true Sanatan", while, another user commented, "He was suspended because the Congress government couldn't digest his revelations."

Who is K.K. Muhammed

Karingannannu Kuzhiyil Mohammed (K.K. Mohammed), was born in Kozhikode, Kerala and credited with the discovery of Ibadat Khana, along with numerous Buddhist Stupas and monuments.

Mohammed has chronicled his life journey in a book written in Malayalam, which has been translated into Hindi as "Main Bharatiya Hoon" (I am Indian). In this book, he extensively describes his journey to discover the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.