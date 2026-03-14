Meet ‘Avataar’: India's first amphibious drone mastering air and Underwater operations

India has unveiled its first amphibious drone, ‘Avataar,’ that seamlessly transitions from aerial flight to underwater operations.

This breakthrough boosts India’s robotics and surveillance capabilities, allowing it to soar like a standard UAV, land on water, and dive deep to complete missions.

Developed by Bengaluru startup AquaAirX Autonomous Systems, specialists in autonomous multi-domain vehicles.

The company specialises in drones built for harsh environments like oceans, rivers, and coastal zones. The Avataar project secured early backing from Rainmatter, a key supporter of tech-driven innovations.

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Unlike conventional sky-bound drones, Avataar, a surveillance-class powerhouse, delivers seamless air-to-underwater transitions, operating efficiently in both domains. This breakthrough marks a giant leap for India's defense and research technology.

India Unveils First Amphibious Drone “Avataar”



India has marked a major leap in multi-domain robotics with the launch of “Avataar,” the country’s first amphibious drone, developed by Bengaluru-based AquaAirX Autonomous Systems.



The drone can operate both in the air and… pic.twitter.com/jN2p6PzjCc — Netram Defence Review (@NetramDefence) March 7, 2026

The drone boasts a saltwater-proof carbon fiber frame that resists corrosion, along with special coatings that shed salt deposits and sensor grime, India Today reported, citing Gouthami TS, Founder and CEO of AquaAirX.

Avataar's developers confirm it has reached Technology Readiness Level 6, a milestone proving it's far beyond lab prototypes.

The fully functional drone has aced tests in real-world waters, not just controlled tanks, enduring pressures, currents, and other harsh conditions.

Hitting TRL 6 clears a critical hurdle, paving the way for advanced trials and eventual full production.

What is Avataar? How does it function?

Avataar is a ambhibious drone that flies in the air and swims underwater on its own.

It does jobs that were once impossible for one machine. It mixes the quick moves of a four-rotor copter with a sub's tough build to watch things live above and below water.

For India's Navy and Coast Guard, it means one drone can spot a ship from the sky, then dive under to check its bottom or find hidden dangers.

To avoid drifting with ocean waves, it has a smart speed checker. This tracks speed and spot against the seabed, so the drone always knows where it is.

It talks to the surface using sound waves, like underwater Wi-Fi, no wires needed. Sound carries the info back and forth.

To head home, a clever timer figures out the distance and direction from base. These tricks let the drone do tough jobs all alone.

The drone checks surface waves and underwater spots too. Perfect for ocean watch duties. It shifts from sky to sea all by itself.

This air-and-water drone will be key for watching and exploring in the future. It mixes flying skills with underwater diving.







