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NewsIndiaMeet Dr Menaka Guruswamy, India’s first queer MP; takes oath in Rajya Sabha
MENAKA GURUSWAMY

Meet Dr Menaka Guruswamy, India’s first queer MP; takes oath in Rajya Sabha

A prominent, Supreme Court senior advocate renowned for her key role in legalising LGBTQ+ rights and advancing constitutional law, takes oath in the Rajya Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Meet Dr Menaka Guruswamy, India’s first queer MP; takes oath in Rajya SabhaDr. Menaka Guruswamy, MP Rajya Sabha (Image: X)

Dr. Menaka Guruswamy creates history, becomes India’s first openly Queer Member of Parliament on Monday.

A prominent, Supreme Court senior advocate renowned for her key role in legalising LGBTQ+ rights and advancing constitutional law.

She was elected on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket from West Bengal. Her election to the upper house marks the LGBTQ+ representation in the government.

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Who is Menaka Guruswamy?

Guruswamy is a renowned constitutional lawyer who played a key role in the 2018 Supreme Court case that struck down parts of Section 377, effectively decriminalising homosexuality in India.

Menaka Guruswamy's entry into Parliament places her among the rare legal professionals transitioning from the courtroom to the legislature.

Her election marks a significant step toward greater representation of historically marginalized communities in Indian politics.

Menaka was born in Hyderabad in 1974, built a distinguished career after studying at the National Law School of India University, Oxford (Rhodes Scholar, BCL and D.Phil), and Harvard Law School.

She has taught as visiting faculty at Yale Law School, NYU School of Law, University of Toronto Faculty of Law, and as B.R. Ambedkar Research Scholar and lecturer at Columbia Law School, focusing on constitutional design in post-conflict democracies.

Guruswamy has also advised the United Nations and other organizations on human rights.

In 2019, Foreign Policy named her among the 100 most influential global thinkers, and she appeared alongside fellow lawyer Arundhati Katju on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people.












 

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