Bihar Election 2025: Jan Suraaj has already released two lists of its candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections. The party, led by Prashant Kishor, has declared that it will contest on all 243 seats in Bihar independently, without any alliance. Among the party candidates is Neeraj Singh who will contest from Sheohar.

The party on Monday released its second list of 65 candidates for the elections, which includes 20 reserved seats (19 for SC and 1 for ST) and 45 general seats. In the first list, Jan Suraaj had named 51 candidates, of which 49 are first-time contestants, while two have contested earlier.

Who Is Neeraj Singh?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to several media reports, Neeraj Singh went from working as a security guard in Delhi to heading a Rs. 400-crore business. He is now Jan Suraaj's pick for the Sheohar seat.

Neeraj Singh was born in Mathurapur village, which is in the Sheohar district. Reports also suggest that he began selling petrol and diesel in the village to support his family. Subsequently, he moved to the national capital and began working as a security guard.

In 2010, Neeraj Singh set up his grain business and later founded Usha Industries. As per reports, his company has a turnover of Rs. 400 crore.

Prashant Kishor is aggressively campaigning in Bihar and targeting both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

Also Read: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Full List Of Party-Wise Candidates And Their Constituencies

The Raghopur Seat In Bihar

The Raghopur assembly constituency, which is situated in the Vaishali district of Bihar, is one of the key assembly constituencies with a rich history. It is reportedly considered a stronghold of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as key leaders like RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav have represented the seat.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj has named Chanchal Singh as its candidate from the Raghopur seat for the Bihar Assembly elections.

This came after speculations were made that Prashant Kishor might contest from the high-profile seat.

Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat twice, while Rabri Devi secured it three times, serving as Chief Minister on both occasions. Tejashwi Yadav has held the seat twice, in 2015 and 2020.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Polling for the Bihar elections will take place on November 6 and 11, and the result will be announced on November 14.

(with IANS inputs)