VIRAL VIDEO

Meet Gaby: 'Viral Video' Of Jewish Kid Winning Hearts With His Fluent Marathi Accent

In a heartwarming moment that has won the internet’s love, a young Jewish boy named Gaby has gone viral for speaking fluent Marathi with ease and confidence.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet Gaby: 'Viral Video' Of Jewish Kid Winning Hearts With His Fluent Marathi AccentScreen Grab: ( Instagram / madhura.naik )

In Maharashtra, several incidents were reported recently where outsiders struggled for not knowing Marathi. Amid this, a young Jewish boy is winning hearts online for a completely different reason. A video of the boy, Gaby, has gone viral, showing him confidently speaking fluent Marathi.

The boy lives in Nariman House, Mumbai, with his community, and what amazed people most was not just his smooth speech but also his natural Maharashtrian accent.

The woman who shared the video said that children like Gaby speak Marathi naturally—not because they were forced, but because they learned it with love and encouragement. She even joked that sweet treats like modaks might have played a role.

In the viral video, the young boy confidently introduces himself in fluent Marathi, saying his name is Gaby and he lives in Clark House. When asked how he learned the language, Gaby jokingly said he taught himself. He then proudly added that among all the children around him, he is the only one who can speak Marathi so well.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the woman wrote, “Even our Jewish rabbi’s kids at Nariman House speak Marathi and not because anyone forced them, but because they were taught with love, and maybe a few modaks as bribes. Love breeds love and respect always circles back as respect. So let’s keep it simple: love all, respect all and maybe learn a few Marathi words along the way. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."

 

Gaby’s Accent Leaves Viewers stunned

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Entry approved in Maharashtra."

Another one shared, “As a proud Jewish Mumbaikar who loves speaking Marathi, I believe Mumbai is the finest city in India—not for its language, but for the unmatched love and spirit it embodies."

“You can come to Mumbai because you know Marathi," a comment read.

An individual stated, “We got Jews speaking Marathi before GTA 6"

Another person mentioned, “Gaby Shinde," A user called him, “Gabby Gaikwad."

