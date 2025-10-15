Meet Gwalior CSP Hina Khan, Madhya Pradesh Police Officer Who Joined 'Jai Shri Ram' Chant To Control Mob

Gwalior Police officer Hina Khan is receiving widespread praise for her calm demeanor while handling an errant mob led by a local advocate. Hina Khna, being a Muslim, was termed ‘anti-Sanatan’ by the some rightwing activists while she was just obeying the orders of the SDM. To control the law and order situation, the SMD ordered the imposition of Section 144 while preventing any gathering or event at the said temple, where a protest was happening.

Who Is Hina Khan?

Hina Khna hails from the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh and is currently deployed in the Gwalior district. She joined the Madhya Pradesh Police in 2018. Hina Khan is a 2016-batch MP Civil Services Officer and is posted in Gwalior as Chief Superintendent of Police of University Area. She is a graduate with a Bachelor's of Physiotherapy.

The Gwalior Controversy Explained

The atmosphere in Gwalior remained tense following a controversy surrounding an Ambedkar statue. In response, Section 144 was imposed across the city, prohibiting public gatherings. To maintain law and order, over 4,000 security personnel were deployed.

Amid the heightened situation, former Bar Association president Anil Mishra and his supporters planned to recite the Sundar Kand at the local Siddheshwar Temple. However, when they were stopped by CSP (City Superintendent of Police) Hina Khan, tensions briefly flared.

Mishra accused the officer of being “anti-Sanatan” and began chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. Rather than reacting defensively or letting the situation spiral, CSP Hina Khan handled it with remarkable composure and maturity. In a calm but confident manner, she too joined the chant — saying “Jai Shri Ram” while maintaining eye contact — effectively diffusing the hostility and preventing the crowd from turning unruly.

According to reports, the confrontation began over procedural enforcement. When Mishra accused her of stopping his group from conducting the religious recitation, CSP Khan clarified that the decision was not hers but an order from the SDM, issued to ensure peace under Section 144. Despite her explanation, Mishra continued to insist that the move was against Sanatan Dharma, and his supporters began raising slogans.

CSP Hina Khan, instead of escalating the matter or resorting to force, responded with calm authority and cultural sensitivity — matching the chant not to provoke, but to assert mutual respect and re-establish order. Her firm yet empathetic approach prevented the crowd’s emotions from boiling over.

The incident took place at the Siddheshwar Temple in the City Centre area, where Sundar Kand recitations are routinely held every Tuesday. Thanks to CSP Hina Khan’s measured and composed handling, what could have become a major law and order situation was peacefully resolved — earning her appreciation from both security officials and many local citizens.