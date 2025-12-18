Meet ‘Hindu Sheikh’ Who Gave Loans to Oman’s Sultan: The Untold Link Between India And Oman | EXPLAINED

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-nation tour with a visit to Oman, the spotlight is on the deep-rooted historical ties between India and the Gulf nation. During the visit, India and Oman signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at boosting bilateral trade, and Prime Minister Modi was honoured with the Order of Oman award.

Beyond modern diplomacy, the relationship between the two countries dates back more than 150 years and is closely linked to an Indian-origin business family that played a pivotal role in Oman’s economic history. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the story of 'Hindu Sheikh' who gave loans to Oman's Sultan:

Watch Full DNA Episode Here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Khimji family, originally from Gujarat’s Kutch region, settled in Oman in 1870 when Ramdas Thakarsi travelled there for trade. He laid the foundation of what later became the Khimji Ramdas Group (KR Group), named after his son Khimji Ramdas.

Over generations, the family emerged as a major commercial force, acting as a bridge between India and Oman through trade rather than formal agreements.

One of the most remarkable figures in this legacy was Kanaksi Khimji, born in 1936 in Muscat. Educated in Mumbai, he took charge of the family business in 1970 and significantly expanded its operations. During a period when Oman was not yet wealthy from oil resources, Kanaksi Khimji was known to extend financial assistance, including loans, to the Omani Sultan.

Impressed by his contribution to the country’s development, Oman’s then Sultan Qaboos bin Said conferred upon him the honorary title of “Sheikh” in the 1970s.

With this, he became known as Sheikh Kanaksi Khimji—widely regarded as the world’s only Hindu to receive the Sheikh title, an honour traditionally reserved for Arab royalty, tribal leaders, or respected Muslim figures.

Despite receiving Omani citizenship and the prestigious title, Kanaksi Khimji maintained strong ties with India and his faith. A devout Vaishnavite, he was a strict vegetarian and remained closely connected to Hindu traditions.

Former Indian President Shankar Dayal Sharma once described him as a true ambassador of India in the Gulf.

Kanaksi Khimji also contributed to social and cultural life in Oman. He played a key role in establishing Muscat’s first Indian English-medium school in 1975 and served as chairman of the Oman Cricket Board. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 85, after leading the KR Group for five decades. The business is now carried forward by his sons, Pankaj Khimji and Nilesh Khimji.

Today, the KR Group is among Oman’s largest business conglomerates, representing over 600 global brands across multiple sectors. The group has an annual turnover exceeding USD 3 billion and employs more than 5,000 people, with operations extending to India and the UAE as well.

Oman is often regarded as one of the Middle East’s most tolerant countries. It is home to ancient Hindu temples and offers full religious freedom. Indians make up about five percent of Oman’s population of 5.5 million, and Muscat has two Hindu temples, one of which is over a century old.