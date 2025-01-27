Meet IAS officer Who Turned Down 1 Crore Job From Samsung, Signed His father’s Resignation And Cleared UPSC With AIR... His Name Is...

Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination is a monumental achievement, with lakhs of aspirants competing for a handful of coveted positions each year. Among the stories of determination and triumph, few are as inspiring as that of IAS officer Kanishak Kataria. This extraordinary individual turned down a Rs 1 crore job offer from Samsung to serve his country, later securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the 2018 UPSC exam on his first attempt. His journey is a testament to grit, resilience, and the courage to follow one’s calling.

Who is Kanishak Kataria?

IAS officer Kanishak Kataria hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and has become a source of inspiration for millions of aspiring civil servants. An alumnus of IIT Bombay, he earned a degree in Computer Science and emerged as a standout talent in his field. His brilliance secured him a lucrative job offer from Samsung in South Korea, promising an annual salary of Rs 1 crore. However, his passion for serving the nation took precedence over personal gains, leading him to decline the offer and prepare for the UPSC examination instead.

Kanishak’s decision paid off when he topped the Civil Services Examination in 2018, achieving AIR 1 on his very first attempt. His success underscored the importance of determination, disciplined preparation, and a clear vision.

The Road to Success

The UPSC exam is widely regarded as one of the toughest in India, demanding unwavering dedication and meticulous planning. Kanishak’s preparation journey exemplifies these qualities. He relied on a structured study plan, effective time management, and a balanced approach to cover the vast syllabus comprehensively.

Kanishak attributes a significant part of his success to his family’s support and his own perseverance. With a clear goal in mind, he stayed focused, overcoming challenges with a calm and positive mindset. His journey inspires aspiring candidates to stay motivated and persistent, no matter how daunting the goal.

A Proud Moment for the Family

In an interesting turn of events, Kanishak signed the resignation orders of his father, Sanwar Mal Verma, who retired as Divisional Commissioner in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on September 30, 2024. This unique moment symbolized the family's legacy of service and dedication, marking a proud milestone in their journey.

Choosing Service Over Profit

What sets Kanishak apart is his decision to prioritize service over personal wealth. Declining a high-paying job in data science with Samsung, he chose a career in civil services driven by a desire to create meaningful change in society. His story resonates with young Indians seeking to balance ambition with a sense of purpose.

Lessons from Kanishak Kataria’s Journey

► Passion Over Paychecks: Kanishak’s decision to serve his nation instead of pursuing a lucrative career reminds us that true fulfillment often lies in making a difference.

► Discipline and Consistency: His preparation strategy highlights the importance of staying disciplined and consistent to achieve long-term goals.

► Family Support: The unwavering encouragement of loved ones can be a critical factor in overcoming challenges.

Kanishak Kataria’s inspiring journey from IIT Bombay to AIR 1 in UPSC is a shining example of courage, resilience, and purpose. By turning down immense financial gains to serve his nation, he has set an example for future generations. His story is a reminder that with hard work, dedication, and a clear vision, no dream is too big to achieve.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)