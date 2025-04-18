Meet IAS Smita Sabharwal, Board Exam Topper Who Cracked UPSC At 23, Now In Controversy Over....

IAS Succss Story: The Civil Services Examination conducted by UPSC is widely regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in India. For many, cracking this exam is not just a goal but a long-cherished dream. The intense preparation it demands often leads aspirants to isolate themselves, dedicating months—if not years—to rigorous study routines. While the journey is demanding, success stories like that of IAS Smita Sabharwal stand as a beacon of hope and determination.

Smita Sabharwal's Journey

Born on June 19, 1977, Smita Sabharwal (née Smitha Das) hails from Darjeeling, West Bengal. Her father, Pranab Das, served in the Indian Army and retired as a Colonel in Hyderabad, where Smita also completed her education. Demonstrating academic brilliance from a young age, she topped her board examinations and studied at St. Ann’s High School in Marredpally, Hyderabad. She later pursued a B.Com degree from St. Francis Degree College for Women.

Smita’s preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Exam was marked by discipline and consistency. She maintained a six-hour daily study schedule, along with dedicating one hour to physical activity. Staying informed through newspapers and magazines, she made current affairs a key part of her preparation. Her optional subjects were anthropology and public administration.

At the age of 23, in her second attempt, Smita secured an impressive All India Rank of 4 in the 2000 UPSC CSE. Her journey from failing the preliminary exam in her first attempt to becoming one of the top scorers is a testament to resilience and hard work.

Over the years, Smita Sabharwal has taken on several impactful roles. She broke new ground by becoming the first female IAS officer appointed to the Chief Minister’s Office in Telangana. Currently, she serves as the Secretary to the Telangana CM and also holds responsibilities in the Rural Water Supply Department and Mission Bhagiratha. Her work as District Collector in Karimnagar (appointed in 2011) and Medak has been widely appreciated for its effectiveness and commitment to public service.

Why Is She In News Again?

Smita Sabharwal is under scrutiny for sharing an AI-generated image linked to the controversy surrounding large-scale tree cutting in the Kancha Gachibowli forest area. The Telangana Police has served a notice to Sabharwal after she reshared the image, originally posted by the "Hi Hyderabad" account on platform X, on March 31.

The artwork, inspired by the visual style of Studio Ghibli films, shows earth-moving machinery near Mushroom Rock in the Kancha Gachibowli area, with a peacock and two deer looking on — symbolizing the ecological concern. Sabharwal’s repost came at a time when University of Hyderabad students, environmentalists, and opposition parties were actively protesting the alleged deforestation.

The Cyberabad Police acted on the post by issuing a notice to Sabharwal under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). More recently, she also reposted a tweet critical of the Telangana government's handling of the issue, further fueling debate.