Meet IAS Srushti Deshmukh: Check Her Connection With IAS Nagarjuna B Gowda

IAS officer Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is one of the well-known young bureaucrats in India. She became a household name after securing All India Rank 5 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018 at the age of just 23. Her success story continues to inspire thousands of aspirants across the country.

Srushti hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and completed her schooling from Carmel Convent School. She earned her degree in Chemical Engineering from Lakshmi Narain College of Technology, Bhopal. Determined to pursue a career in public service, she cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt, becoming one of the top performers that year.

After her selection, she was allotted to the Madhya Pradesh cadre of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). As seen on her social media accounts she maintains a disciplined lifestyle, she often shares motivational messages and preparation tips for students. Her practical advice and positive attitude have made her a role model for many UPSC aspirants. In addition to her administrative duties, Srushti actively participates in youth-oriented and environmental programs, promoting sustainable living and women’s empowerment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Meet Woman IAS Officer Who Cleared UPSC In First Attempt: Her Marksheet Went Viral, Now Has A Massive Social Media Following; She Is...)

Connection with IAS Nagarjuna B. Gowda

IAS Nagarjuna B. Gowda has been the husband of Srushti since April 2022, 2024. Srushti’s connection with Nagarjuna began during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. Both were part of the 2018 batch of the Indian Administrative Service and met during the course of their foundation training. Their friendship gradually grew into a close bond, and over time, the two decided to take their relationship forward. The couple tied the knot on April 24, 2022, in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. Their marriage gained significant attention on social media, with civil service aspirants and the general public calling them an “inspirational IAS couple.”