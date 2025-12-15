Meet Icon Who Becomes First Woman Officer To Pass Out From Indian Military Academy, Breaks 93-Year Record; Her Name Is...

Twenty-three-year-old Sai Jadhav has etched her name into India’s military history by becoming the first woman officer to pass out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, ending a 93-year-long absence of women from the institution’s commissioning rolls.

Since its establishment in 1932, the IMA has trained and commissioned over 67,000 officers, all of them men, until now. Sai’s commissioning marks a defining milestone in the Indian Army’s evolving journey towards greater inclusion.

Her achievement also carries deep personal significance. Sai represents the fourth generation of her family in uniform. Her great-grandfather served in the British Army, her grandfather was commissioned in the Indian Army, and her father, Sandeep Jadhav, continues to serve. At the passing-out parade, the moment her parents pinned the rank stars on her shoulders became a powerful symbol of continuity and change.

Sai has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Territorial Army, making her not only the first woman to graduate from the IMA, but also the first woman officer from the academy to join the Territorial Army.

Images and videos from the ceremony quickly gained traction on X, with veterans and serving officers hailing the moment as historic. Many described it as a breakthrough that would inspire young women across the country, while others called it a moment of pride for the Indian Army.

Opening new doors for women

At present, eight women officer cadets are undergoing training with the Indian Army as part of the first batch selected through the National Defence Academy’s 2022 intake. Sai’s route, however, was different. She entered the IMA after receiving special permission and completed six months of intensive training, undergoing the same standards and assessments as her male counterparts.

Her schooling began in Belgaum and continued across several states, reflecting the nature of an Army household. After graduation, she cleared a national-level examination, followed by the Service Selection Board process, which eventually secured her a place at the IMA.

As the Indian Army gradually expands opportunities for women, Sai Jadhav’s commissioning stands out as a visible marker of that change. For aspiring candidates, her journey demonstrates that long-standing barriers can be crossed.

In June 2026, Lieutenant Jadhav will take part in the ceremonial parade in front of the Chetwode Building, a privilege reserved for IMA graduates, another moment that will underline how the landscape of India’s armed forces is steadily and decisively changing.