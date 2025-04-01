Advertisement
Meet IFS Officer Nidhi Tewari With AIR.... In UPSC, Now Appointed PM Narendra Modi's Private Secretary

Nidhi Tewari is a 2014 batch IFS officer and hails from Mahmoorganj, Varanasi, which is also Prime Minister Modi’s parliamentary constituency. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Personnel Ministry has appointed Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Nidhi Tewari as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Personnel Ministry order issued on March 29 said that Tewari is currently serving as deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Her appointment as private secretary on a co-terminus basis was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Who Is Nidhi Tewari?

Nidhi Tewari is a 2014 batch IFS officer and hails from Mahmoorganj, Varanasi, which is also Prime Minister Modi’s parliamentary constituency. She secured 96th rank in the 2013 Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Before joining the Indian Foreign Service, she served as an Assistant Commissioner in Varanasi.

Tewari has been serving as a Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) since January 6, 2023, after initially joining as Under Secretary in 2022. Prior to her tenure in the PMO, she worked at the Ministry of External Affairs, specifically in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division

