Meet India’s baby BrahMos that costs only Rs 2.3 crore, France rushes to buy the super destroyer

New Delhi: India has once again demonstrated its ability to build high-tech defense equipment at a fraction of international costs. Scientists at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have developed a missile system costing only Rs 2.3 crore per unit, compared with roughly Rs 20 crore for a comparable American system.

This tenfold cost advantage has attracted international attention, with reports suggesting that France is keen to explore an acquisition. The interest comes along with Paris’ ongoing Rafale fighter jet deal with India.

Officially named as the Pinaka rocket system, the missile system was originally created for the Indian Army. Its main strength lies in its precision strike capability.

The DRDO has developed an air-launched version of the Pinaka. It works as an air-to-surface weapon and can do tasks like the BrahMos at a much lower cost.

Designed for fighter jets

The air-launched Pinaka has been adapted to fit fighter jets easily. Its length has been reduced to 4.8 metres to ensure compatibility with jet payloads. Its propulsion system has also been enhanced, enabling it to glide from high altitude after release.

The missile can travel at supersonic or hypersonic speeds. It can change its path mid-flight using aerodynamic surfaces. This makes it difficult to intercept.

Why baby BrahMos

While BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile capable of large-scale strikes, the air-launched Pinaka is designed for precision targeting within smaller areas.

Analysts describe Pinaka as a “precision shotgun shell”; whereas, BrahMos is more like a “supersonic sniper rifle”. Both are lethal, but they differ in scale, trajectory and the type of destruction they deliver.

BrahMos overview

BrahMos is capable of hitting targets at Mach 3 speeds. It uses a ramjet engine that maintains high speed using atmospheric air. It is designed for surgical strikes against enemy warships, command centres and fortified bunkers, travelling close to the sea or ground to avoid radar detection.

Pinaka missile system

Pinaka is a guided solid-fuel missile that burns all fuel during launch to achieve rapid acceleration. It follows a parabolic trajectory to hit targets with high precision.

Unlike BrahMos, it does not maintain low-altitude flight but can strike multiple targets in seconds. It is ideal for hitting enemy tanks, airfields and troop formations.

Cost advantage

There is a large price difference between the two systems. A single BrahMos missile costs between $4-5 million (Rs 35-40 crore), while Pinaka costs only Rs 2.3 crore per unit. This affordability is one reason why international buyers are taking notice.

Why France wants Pinaka

India is preparing to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets from France in a deal worth approximately Rs 3.25 lakh crore. At the same time, French defense officials have reportedly shown interest in the Pinaka rocket system as an alternative to the US M270 LANCE rocket system, which is being retired by 2027.

Pinaka offers a highly capable and far more affordable option, prompting high-level talks between the two countries.