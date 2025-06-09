Meet India’s Deadliest Hypersonic Missile: Too Fast For Radars, Built To Smash Pakistan And China

New Delhi: India is preparing to test its most advanced hypersonic missile – Extended Trajectory - Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (E T-LDHCM). Developed entirely with indigenous technology under DRDO’s secretive ‘Project Vishnu’, this missile is being touted as a strategic gamechanger capable of shifting power equations across Asia.

The ET-LDHCM will give India the ability to strike deep inside enemy territory, be it Pakistan or China, within minutes and with devastating precision once it becomes operational.

With a top speed of Mach 8, roughly 11,000 km/h or eight times the speed of sound, the missile can cover a distance of three kilometres in one second. This speed makes it nearly impossible for existing radar and air defense systems to intercept it.

The ET-LDHCM is armed with a range of more than 1,500 kilometres and has the capacity to target and obliterate enemy installations with either nuclear or conventional payloads weighing between 1,000-2,000 kilogrammes.

Its scramjet engine, an advanced propulsion system – which takes in air from the atmosphere to burn fuel, enables it to maintain hypersonic speeds for extended periods. It makes it lethal.

The DRDO has already successfully conducted a ground test of the engine for a staggering 1,000 seconds. It shows India is not far from deploying this next-gen technology in real-world scenarios.

Built for Stealth, Power and Versatility

Different from ballistic missiles that follow predictable paths, the ET-LDHCM flies at low altitudes, can manoeuvre mid-flight and is constructed with heat-resistant materials that are capable of withstanding up to 2,000 degree Celsius.

It also features oxidation-resistant coatings that ensure it remains functional in even the harshest environments – including saltwater and scorching sunlight.

The ET-LDHCM’s versatility sets it apart. It can be launched from land, air or sea, giving India unprecedented strategic flexibility.

Whether targeting enemy radar stations, naval destroyers or strategic command centres, the missile’s precision, range and evasion capabilities make it a nightmare for any adversary.

Strategic Significance for India

With the ET-LDHCM, India joins an elite club of nations, including the United States, Russia and China, that have mastered hypersonic missile technology. But what makes India’s feat more significant is that the missile is a completely Make in India project, designed and built at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad in partnership with private Indian defense firms.

This missile provides India with a clear tactical and strategic edge over Pakistan and China. The two nations continue to conduct aggressive missile tests and border provocations.

It gives Indian forces the ability to execute surgical hypersonic strikes deep within enemy territory, potentially before the enemy even realises they have been hit.

Moreover, beyond military use, mastering hypersonic technologies could boost India’s capabilities in satellite launches, aerospace development and disaster response – all critical sectors for national growth.

The programme also promises to create thousands of jobs and provide fresh opportunities for Indian MSMEs in the defense ecosystem.

When and Where It Will Matter

Whether it is a land-attack mission to destroy hardened military bunkers, a naval strike against aircraft carriers and destroyers or a deep strategic assault on enemy infrastructure, the ET-LDHCM is built to deliver lethal blows with incredible speed and minimal warning.

In the new age of warfare, where milliseconds can decide outcomes, India’s ET-LDHCM could very well be the silent supersonic sword that redefines deterrence and defense.