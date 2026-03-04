Meet India’s ‘KALI’: Is it more powerful than Israel’s Iron Beam; can it melt enemy missiles mid-air?

New Delhi: Energy weapons are no longer science fiction. Militaries across the world are racing to develop systems that can neutralise incoming threats at the speed of light. Israel’s Iron Beam has drawn international attention. Reports from the ongoing war in West Asia suggest that it has been pressed into action. At the same time, interest has grown in India’s Project KALI, a largely secret programme that has stayed out of the public spotlight for years.

The country is working on an integrated air defence network designed to reduce dependence on costly interceptor missiles. The broader vision includes advanced tracking systems and artificial intelligence-driven response mechanisms.

Officials have spoken in the past about long-term plans that aim to match the world’s most advanced defensive technologies. In that conversation, Project KALI often comes up as a symbol of India’s ambitions in directed energy research.

What is Iron Beam; when did it emerge?

Iron Beam is a laser-based air defence system developed in Israel. It was first shown to the international defence community at the Singapore Airshow in 2014. In Hebrew, it has been described as a beam of intense light.

The system is designed to disable short-range threats such as rockets, drones and mortar shells by focussing a high-energy laser directly on the target.

Who built Iron Beam

The system has been developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, an Israeli defence company. It is described as an energy weapon that neutralises threats at relatively short distances.

Defence analysts say such systems can engage targets that may slip through traditional missile shields. The attraction lies in speed and lower per-shot costs once the system is operational.

How Iron Beam works

The Iron Beam uses a high-power fibre laser. The system locks on to an incoming object and concentrates energy on a fixed point. The intense heat generated by the beam damages the structure of drones or rockets and renders them ineffective within seconds.

Recent upgrades to optics and beam control have improved accuracy and stability, according to defence reports.

How KALI could expand India’s capabilities

Project KALI occupies a different space in India’s defence research field. The name stands for Kilo Ampere Linear Injector. The system is described in media and defence circles as a powerful electron beam generator. Scientists linked to the programme have worked under the umbrella of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

KALI is said to produce intense pulses of relativistic electron beams. These pulses can be converted into high-power microwave or X-ray bursts. The effect targets electronic systems rather than simply burning through metal.

Experts explain that such energy can disable circuits, sensors and onboard computers in aircraft or missiles. A weapon that disrupts electronics can neutralise a platform without leaving visible structural damage.

The Siachen avalanche, speculation around KALI

Project KALI entered public debate in 2012 after a devastating avalanche struck a Pakistani military base in the Gayari sector near the Siachen Glacier. Pakistan reported that 140 people lost their lives in the incident.

At the time, sections of the Pakistani media suggested that India had tested an energy weapon that triggered the snow slide. No official confirmation supported that claim. The episode added another layer of mystery to KALI’s reputation.

A programme wrapped in secrecy

Aerospace and defence analyst Girish Linganna has written about the project in the past, describing it as one of India’s most guarded research efforts. Some reports claim that the technology could be used to influence conditions in high-altitude regions. No authoritative documentation confirms such applications.

The Indian government has not released detailed operational data about the system. The extent of its deployment is unclear.

What exactly is KALI

KALI is described as a linear electron accelerator. It generates high-energy electron pulses. These pulses can transform into microwave radiation capable of overwhelming electronic components.

Defence observers compare the concept to devices seen in science fiction films. The science behind it rests on particle acceleration and energy concentration.

How KALI differs from conventional laser

A standard laser beam burns through a surface by heating a specific point. KALI’s reported mechanism centres on electromagnetic disruption. High-power microwaves can penetrate and damage internal circuitry.

Tanks, fighter jets, missiles and naval vessels rely on complex electronics. A strong electromagnetic pulse can shut those systems down in moments.

Several versions of KALI have been mentioned in media reports. KALI-5000 is often cited as the most advanced iteration. Defence discussions suggest that such a system could target incoming missiles and disable guidance units before impact. The idea has generated intense debate in strategic circles.

The power behind the pulses

Reports describe KALI as capable of producing extremely high microwave output. In theory, a concentrated burst directed at an aircraft or missile could destroy microchips and electronic circuits. Such a strike would leave the platform blind and inoperable.

Analysts frequently mention aircraft such as the F-16 and missile systems like Babur, Ghauri and Shaheen while discussing hypothetical scenarios. No official statement confirms operational use against any specific system.

Energy weapons continue to evolve at a rapid pace. Iron Beam is one strand of that evolution. Project KALI is a subject of intrigue within India’s strategic community. Public information about Project KALI is limited, and speculation about its capabilities continues to circulate. The true extent of what the system can do remains hidden behind closed doors.