Meet India’s Mach 8 Missile ET-LDHCM: Hits Karachi In 10 Minutes, Evades All Defence Systems

New Delhi: Imagine a weapon so fast that by the time radar detects it, the target has already been hit. This is no longer science fiction. India has now joined the elite club of nations possessing this capability. On July 14, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the Extended Trajectory-Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM) along India’s eastern coast. The weapon promises to change strategic calculations.

What sets ET-LDHCM apart is not only its speed, but also the potential it brings to India’s defence capabilities. The missile travels at Mach 8, roughly 9,800 kilometres per hour. To put that in perspective, a launch from Delhi could reach Karachi in less than 10 minutes. With a range of 1,500 kilometres, it can strike deep into both Pakistan and China if necessary.

Its warhead capacity is equally formidable. It is capable of carrying between 1,000 and 2,000 kilograms of explosives, which are enough to neutralise military installations, command centres or reinforced bunkers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The missile’s flight pattern is revolutionary. Unlike conventional ballistic missiles that follow a predictable arc, the ET-LDHCM flies low, hugging the terrain like a supersonic predator. More importantly, it can change direction mid-flight, making it nearly impossible for even advanced radar and air defence systems to intercept.

Defence systems like China’s S-400 or America’s THAAD would have a hard time spotting the missile in time. By the time it is detected, the missile has already changed direction, reaching its target almost instantly.

Versatility is another hallmark of ET-LDHCM. It can be launched from land, sea or air, giving India unprecedented strategic flexibility. Mobile truck-mounted launchers on land allow rapid repositioning, making them hard to target.

At sea, it can be fired from warships and submarines, enabling the Indian Navy to strike from safe distances. Air launches from fighter jets like the Su-30MKI and Rafale transform these aircraft into potent strike platforms. With such triple-platform capability, India can respond to threats from any direction in minutes.

At the heart of this missile is a scramjet engine, a cutting-edge technology that extracts oxygen from the atmosphere during flight instead of carrying it onboard.

DRDO successfully tested this engine for 1,000 seconds in April 2025 under extreme conditions, proving it can withstand temperatures exceeding 2,000 degrees Celsius that is enough to melt steel. The missile’s body is made of special heat-resistant materials and coated with thermal barrier layers developed jointly by the DRDO and the Department of Science and Technology, protecting both electronics and structure during flight.

The ET-LDHCM was developed entirely in India under the top-secret Project Vishnu, which aims to build a dozen hypersonic systems, including offensive missiles like ET-LDHCM and interceptors capable of neutralising incoming enemy missiles. Small and medium Indian companies, along with private defence firms, collaborated with the DRDO to achieve this breakthrough, boosting domestic technological capabilities and creating jobs while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

To truly appreciate ET-LDHCM’s capabilities, compare it with BrahMos, India’s previous fastest cruise missile. BrahMos uses a ramjet engine, which burns air slowed down from supersonic speeds and operates effectively around Mach 2.8, covering 450 kilometres.

Ramjets cannot exceed Mach 5 due to pressure and heat limitations. The ET-LDHCM’s scramjet, however, burns fuel using supersonic airflow without slowing it down, achieving Mach 8 and a 1,500-kilometre range. In simple terms, if BrahMos is a high-speed train, the ET-LDHCM is a rocket ship.

With this test, India joins the United States, Russia and China as the only nations with operational hypersonic weapons. Beyond power, this missile strengthens strategic deterrence, signalling to adversaries that India can strike with unprecedented speed and precision. In a region defined by tensions with Pakistan and ongoing challenges from China, ET-LDHCM alters the balance of power.

Defence analysts describe the missile as a potential game-changer. Its stealth, speed and manoeuvrability make it virtually untouchable by existing defence systems, giving India the ability to respond decisively to threats.

Moreover, because the technology was developed entirely within the country, India’s defence capabilities are self-reliant and not dependent on foreign suppliers.

The ET-LDHCM is expected to be fully operational by 2030, once further testing and refinements are complete. Once deployed across the Army, Navy and Air Force, it will form a central pillar of India’s defence, protecting the nation’s borders and population.