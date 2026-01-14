Meet India’s Ocean Watcher – The Drishti 10 Drone That Boosts Country’s Naval Power Like Never Before

New Delhi: India’s maritime security is set for a major boost as the Indian Navy has begun inducting 10 Drishti 10 Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs). Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi made the announcement, adding that it will strengthen India’s ability to monitor its vast ocean waters.

Developed by the Adani Defence & Aerospace, the Drishti 10 Starliner is an advanced indigenous drone designed for long-endurance maritime surveillance. Each unit can stay airborne for over 36 hours and operate at heights of up to 30,000 feet, giving the Navy unmatched persistence in monitoring distant waters.

Equipped with a versatile payload, the drone carries electro-optical sensors, synthetic aperture radar and signals intelligence systems. These capabilities make it highly effective for extended intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions across strategic maritime zones.

Admiral Tripathi revealed that the first Drishti 10 has already been fully operationalised. Naval crews have completed training and are actively flying the aircraft, working to standardise operational procedures while conducting critical ISR missions. This early deployment is helping the Navy integrate the platform into wider operational plans, ensuring it becomes a core component of India’s maritime strategy.

The decision to induct 10 units shows a strategic move toward unmanned systems for ocean monitoring. The drones will be central to early threat detection, anti-submarine operations, search and rescue missions and over-the-horizon targeting. By taking on routine surveillance tasks, they will allow manned aircraft to focus on high-intensity operations.

The Drishti 10 is based on the globally recognised Hermes 900 Starliner by Elbit Systems but is manufactured locally in Hyderabad with technology transfer. This successful collaboration highlights India’s growing self-reliance in defence technology and showcases the potential of indigenous platforms to meet complex operational needs.

As more Drishti 10 RPAs join the Navy, India is expected to achieve greater autonomy in its maritime patrols. The integration of these drones hints at a new era in naval operations, where persistent and high-tech surveillance enhance both security and strategic readiness across the Indian Ocean region.