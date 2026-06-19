/Meet India’s upcoming AMCA fighter jet: Built to beat F-35 flaws, designed for less repair and more power in air combat

New Delhi: India’s upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is set emerge as the country’s next big leap in fighter jet development. The programme is aimed at cutting down the kind of operational limits seen in some existing fifth-generation platforms, including the F-35.
Planned for induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF) around 2035, the twin-engine medium-weight multirole stealth aircraft is being built to bring together low-observable design, long mission endurance and advanced digital systems on a single platform.
Officials associated with the programme say the aim is not only to match present fifth-generation capabilities but to improve on areas where existing fighters face operational challenges. The development work is being led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with private sector participation now also moving forward after the release of a Request for Proposal (RFP) to shortlisted companies.
An important feature of the AMCA design approach is reduced maintenance downtime and higher sortie generation. The aircraft is being planned with an Integrated Vehicle Health Management (IVHM) system that will monitor systems in real time and help predict maintenance requirements before failures occur. The idea is to allow the aircraft to spend more time in active service and less time on ground servicing.
In addition, an advanced Flight Data Management System (FDMS) is under consideration, which will process telemetry data during flight. The system is expected to include artificial intelligence-based data processing to allow faster interpretation of flight parameters and system behaviour during missions.
According to defence-related assessments, fifth-generation fighters such as the F-35 face challenges involving radar-absorbent material (RAM) coatings, complex software ecosystems and logistics-heavy maintenance requirements. High operating costs and software integration delays have also been reported as factors affecting fleet availability in some cases.
The AMCA programme is being structured with these areas in mind, with emphasis on simplifying maintenance cycles and improving system reliability. The aircraft is expected to be built for easier upkeep without compromising stealth or combat capability.
The AMCA will incorporate multiple sensor systems built to provide pilots a detailed real-time understanding of the combat environment. The aircraft is expected to detect changes at micro levels, including thermal variations, hydraulic pressure shifts and electrical signal patterns.
These inputs will be processed through AI-driven algorithms to improve situational awareness and reduce response time during missions. The objective is to enhance decision-making speed during air combat and deep strike operations.
Unlike earlier fighter generations defined mainly by speed or manoeuvrability, fifth-generation aircraft combine multiple technologies into a single integrated platform. These include stealth design, internal weapon bays, sensor fusion, networked communication systems and advanced avionics.
The AMCA is being built around this integrated concept, with emphasis on “first detect, first strike, first survive” capability. This shows a change in modern air combat where information advantage determines engagement outcomes before visual-range combat begins.
The AMCA is expected to perform a wide range of missions, including air superiority, deep strike, suppression of enemy air defences and precision ground attack. It will feature internal weapon bays to maintain stealth profile and an advanced electronic warfare suite.
It is expected to operate at altitudes of up to 55,000 feet and carry around 1,500 kilograms of internal weapons. When stealth is not the primary requirement, additional external payload options are also planned.
Supercruise capability, AI-based mission management tools and advanced avionics systems are part of the baseline design expectations. The programme is also viewed as a long-term technology base for future unmanned combat aircraft and sixth-generation platforms.
In a recent development, the ADA has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to shortlisted private companies for participation in the AMCA programme. It shows a move towards greater industry involvement in India’s advanced fighter development work.
The project is expected to serve as a technology driver for future indigenous aerospace systems, with several subsystems likely to feed into upcoming missile programmes, unmanned systems and next-generation combat aircraft designs.
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