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Meet India’s upcoming AMCA fighter jet: Built to beat F-35 flaws, designed for less repair and more power in air combat

Planned for induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF) around 2035, the twin-engine medium-weight multirole stealth aircraft is being built to bring together low-observable design, long mission endurance and advanced digital systems on a single platform.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:16 AM IST
Meet India’s upcoming AMCA fighter jet: Built to beat F-35 flaws, designed for less repair and more power in air combat
Image Credit: India&#039;s AMCA fighter jet. (Photo: Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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