Meet Indian army general who amputated his legs in 1971 War

India marks its 77th Republic Day with a grand celebration themed around ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’. The parade will rolldown the Kartavya Path showcasing India’s cultural and military might.

On this historic day, paying tribute to the Indian Constitution and Armed Forces, stories of exemplary courage illuminate the nation's unyielding spirit.

An Indian Army officer who amputated his own leg during the 1971 Indo-Pak War exemplifies this valour.

Meet Major General Ian Cardozo (born 1937), a living legend of the 5th Gorkha Rifles, nicknamed "Cartoos Saab".

During the Battle of Sylhet in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), then-Major Cardozo stepped on a landmine, shattering his ankle beyond repair amid fierce combat. With no medical evacuation possible in the chaos, he handed his khukri (traditional Gurkha knife) to his orderly, ordering the leg severed to halt gangrene. When refused out of loyalty, Cardozo calmly did it himself, joking, "What else could I do? I had to get back into battle."

A captured Pakistani surgeon later tidied the stump, allowing Cardozo to fit a prosthetic and return stronger, outperforming peers in the Army Physical Efficiency Test.

Cardozo became the first war-disabled officer to command a battalion (4/5 Gorkha Rifle), brigade, and division, rising to Major General before retirement.

He outlived many peers into his 80s, captivating audiences with Gurkha tales in interviews and authoring inspirational books like Param Vir: Our Heroes in Battle, 1971: Stories of Grit and Glory from the Indo-Pak War, The Sinking of INS Khukri: Survivor's Stories, Cartoos Saab (his autobiography), The Bravest of the Brave on WWI VCs, and The Indian Army: A Brief History.

The 77th Republic Day, honoring new gallantry awardees amid Rafale flyovers and hypersonic missile tableaux, echoes Cardozo's legacy, reminding youth that true heroism transcends physical limits. His story fits the parade's military might theme, fueling national pride.







