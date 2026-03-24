Meet Indian Army’s Dhurandhar: BM-21 multi-barrel rocket launcher that can fire 40 shots in 20 seconds, decimating enemy formations

The Indian Army has a range of weapons for the battlefield - from tanks to artilleries, guns to rockets and missiles to air defence systems. However, battlefields are not always about precision. Sometimes, they are about pressure, about showing the enemy your firepower and this is where the BM-21 Grad changes the equation. It doesn’t pick targets one by one. It overwhelms them. And in war, that matters.

The biggest strength of the BM-21 is its sheer volume of fire. In just about 20 seconds, it can launch 40 rockets, saturating the enemy battlefield. Imagine that for a moment. An entire area is getting hit almost instantly with a barrage of rockets. Troops don’t get time to react. Defensive positions collapse under shock and noise. BM-21’s sheer firepower creates chaos, and in war, chaos often decides outcomes.

Indian Army’s BM-21 Grad in action.

40 rockets unleashed in just 22 seconds a massive wall of fire capable of saturating an entire battlefield. pic.twitter.com/7z3O5Omkro — TRISHUL (@TrishulxIN) March 24, 2026

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Another key advantage is area domination. Modern guided weapons are precise, but they are also expensive and slower to deploy in large numbers. The BM-21 works differently. It saturates a wide zone. Enemy bunkers, vehicles, supply dumps—everything in that zone comes under pressure. Even if targets are not destroyed, they are disrupted. Movement slows down and coordination breaks, eliminating enemy advantages.

Mobility is another reason it stands out. The system is mounted on a truck. It can move fast, stop, fire, and leave within minutes. This “shoot and scoot” ability is critical. In modern warfare, staying in one place too long is risky. Counter-battery fire can arrive quickly. The BM-21 reduces that risk by not staying exposed.

Range also plays a role. With improved rockets, it can strike targets 40 km or more away. That allows forces to hit deep areas without crossing into danger zones. Logistics hubs, troop gatherings, and staging areas can be targeted from a safe distance.

Then there is flexibility. The BM-21 is not limited to one type of warhead. It can fire high-explosive rockets, smoke rounds, and even incendiary payloads. This means it can support different missions. Clearing areas, creating smoke cover, or simply softening enemy lines before an advance—it can do all of that.

Of course, it is not perfect. It lacks precision. Reloading takes time. However, when the conflict is taking place at a large scale, BM-21’s strengths often outweigh its limits. Wars are messy and fast-moving and that is why systems like the BM-21 still matter. They bring shock value. They break momentum. And sometimes, that single burst of overwhelming firepower is enough to tilt the balance.