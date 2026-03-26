Meet Indian Army’s 'Shaurya Squadrons': Drones that strike before tanks even move

New Delhi: The Indian Army is equipping its armoured regiments with dedicated drone units known as Shaurya Squadrons. These units are being integrated into tank formations to support surveillance, precision strikes, electronic warfare and logistics, adding drone capabilities directly to armoured operations.

Six Shaurya Squadrons are presently active across different Army commands. Each unit works with tanks to provide real-time intelligence, precise strike support and faster battlefield decision-making.

The push for drone-equipped tank units picked up after Operation Sindoor, which showed increasing importance of unmanned aerial vehicles in modern warfare. The Army is now fast-tracking their integration and plans to add more Shaurya Squadrons soon.

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What are Shaurya Squadrons?

Shaurya Squadrons are specialised drone units embedded within tank regiments. Each squadron includes surveillance drones, attack drones and loitering munitions capable of identifying and striking targets.

These units are meant to operate along with tanks during combat. Their responsibilities extend beyond reconnaissance. They support precision strikes, electronic warfare operations and battlefield engineering tasks such as clearing obstacles, laying or removing mines and providing logistics and medical support when required.

This integration allows tanks to operate with enhanced awareness of enemy movements and positions. Drone feeds provide real-time updates, enabling faster and more accurate battlefield decisions.

Tested in large-scale exercise

Following Operation Sindoor, the Army placed emphasis on drone warfare. Shaurya Squadrons have now been established in more than five operational commands and deployed in forward areas.

Their capabilities were recently demonstrated during the Exercise Amogh Jwala at Babina in Uttar Pradesh. The 13-day exercise brought together tanks, attack helicopters, fighter aircraft and drones in a coordinated combat simulation.

The exercise tested how armoured formations could operate with drone support in real battlefield scenarios. The integration showed how drones could identify targets, guide tank movements and support precision strikes.

How drones strengthen tank units

The addition of drones is changing the role of tanks on the battlefield. Armoured units now gain continuous surveillance and intelligence support. Drones can track enemy positions, monitor troop movement and detect weapons systems in real time.

This information allows tank units to move with greater confidence and precision. The approach improves both offensive capability and survivability during operations.

The Indian Army presently operates 67 armoured regiments with more than 5,000 tanks, including T-90 Bhishma, T-72 Ajeya and Arjun Mk1A. The plan is to gradually integrate Shaurya Squadrons across more regiments.

Expanding drone-led armoured warfare

The Army aims to eventually attach Shaurya Squadrons to every armoured regiment. This expansion is expected to strengthen deep strike capability and improve coordination between different combat elements.

Drones in these squadrons will support reconnaissance, attack operations, electronic warfare and logistics support. The integration shows the Army’s effort to prepare for fast-moving and technology-driven battlefields.

With drones now operating along with tanks, India’s armoured units are entering a new phase. The Shaurya Squadrons bring intelligence, precision and flexibility directly to frontline formations, defining how future battles could be fought.