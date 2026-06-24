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Meet Indian CEO of American company who earned Rs 21 crore every day

According to The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk leads the international pay rankings in 2025 with a $158 billion package.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 07:30 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Meet Indian CEO of American company who earned Rs 21 crore every day
Image Credit: (Photo: LinkedIn)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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