/Meet Indian CEO of American company who earned Rs 21 crore every day

New Delhi: With more chief executives now crossing the $100 million mark than in any previous year since 2021, top corporate pay in the United States has moved into a new range. What once was seen as an extraordinary payout has now become more common among large listed companies, according to The Wall Street Journal’s latest CEO compensation ranking.
The report shows that around a dozen CEOs in 2025 received packages worth more than $200 million. This suggests a change in how performance-based rewards are structured at the highest level of corporate leadership.
Median CEO pay across S&P 500 companies also rose to $17.9 million or about Rs 170 crore, while nearly half of the executives on the list saw at least a 9.8 percent increase in their annual compensation.
At the top of the worldwide list stands Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose 2025 compensation package is valued at $158 billion or roughly Rs 15 lakh crore. This amount is larger than the combined compensation of the remaining 391 CEOs included in the ranking.
The report says that that this package could increase further if Tesla meets its long-term performance-linked targets.
Two Indian-origin executives also feature among the highest-paid CEOs in the United States this year. Shankh Mitra, who leads Welltower, a healthcare and senior housing real estate investment trust, ranks second on the list after Musk. His 2025 compensation stood at $821 million, which translates to nearly Rs 7,775 crore. On an average, this comes to more than Rs 21 crore earned every day through the year.
Mitra’s journey began in India, where he completed his engineering degree from the Jadavpur University. He later moved to the United States for higher studies and earned an MBA from the Columbia Business School.
Before becoming CEO, he worked across multiple roles in the corporate sector. He joined Welltower in 2016 as vice president for finance and investments and took over as CEO in October 2020.
Another Indian-origin name in the list is Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks. His compensation package for 2025 stands at $100 million or about Rs 947 crore. His entry into the top tier of CEO pay places him among the top 10 highest-paid executives across the world for the year.
He was born in India and grew up in a family of armed forces, which led to his education in Air Force schools. He completed his B.Tech from the Banaras Hindu University before moving to the United States. He later earned advanced degrees in business and finance from the Northeastern University and the Boston College. His corporate career includes a long stint at Google before he joined the Palo Alto Networks as CEO in July 2018.
The trend highlighted in the report shows a constant rise in executive compensation across major US firms. More CEOs are now crossing the $50 million mark compared to earlier years, while multi-million dollar performance bonuses have become more common across sectors.
The change shows a corporate environment where pay structures are directly linked to company performance and long-term targets. As more firms scale internationally and compete for leadership talent, executive compensation has also moved higher across industries such as technology, healthcare and finance.
Indian-origin leaders like Mitra and Arora point to a larger presence in top roles across insternationalcorporations, especially in the United States, where many Fortune 500 companies are led by executives with international backgrounds.
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