INDIAN NAVY NEWS

Meet Indian Navy's ‘Mahe’: First Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare, A Nightmare For Enemies At Sea – Check Features

INS Mahe was built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) under the Navy's push for self-reliance in maritime capability. This project thus marks a significant step forward in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 08:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet Indian Navy's 'Mahe': First Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare, A Nightmare For Enemies At Sea – Check Features

India is all ready to induct INS Mahe into the Navy, and the vessel is set to boost the nation's defense at sea. It will be commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on November 24, 2025. 

Also Check- Meet INS 'Ikshak': Commissioned Into Indian Navy, Boosts Hydrographic Survey Capabilities - Check Features

Key Points To Remember About INS Mahe

1- INS Mahe is the first vessel of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). 

2- According to an IANS report, the vessel represents the Navy's growing mastery in indigenous design, engineering and platform integration, with more than 80 per cent of its systems and equipment sourced from India.

3- Notably, the vessel is also compact and agile. 

4- It was purpose-built for littoral warfare.

5- The Mahe-class has been designed to detect and neutralise hostile submarines operating close to the coast.

It was named after the historic coastal enclave of Mahe on the Malabar Coast. The ship carries a crest featuring the 'Urumi', the flexible sword used in Kalarippayattu.

The symbol reflects the vessel's defining attributes -- agility, precision and lethal effectiveness in shallow waters.

According to an official release, with her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches.

The commissioning of MAHE will mark the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian.

(with agencies' inputs) 

