The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the country’s heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 on Sunday (November 2). The launch is scheduled to take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

According to an IANS report, the CMS-03 is a multi-band military communication satellite, also known as GSAT-7R, and will be launched aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3).

The LVM3 is India's most powerful rocket and is the nation's heaviest launch vehicle and can carry up to 4,000 kg to space. It has successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon, which made India the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole. The designated LVM3-M5 will be its fifth operational flight.

ISRO's CMS-03

“CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass,” an ISRO statement read.

According to the statement, the CMS-03 weighs about 4,400kg and will be the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Indian soil.

“The launch vehicle has been fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and has been moved to the launch pad on October 26, for further pre-launch operations,” ISRO said.

The CMS-03 payload includes transponders for voice, data, and video links over C, extended C, and Ku bands.

Designed For Indian Navy?

The GSAT-7R is designed exclusively for the Indian Navy and will succeed the GSAT-7 Rukmini satellite launched in 2013.

The IANS report further stated that with upgraded payloads, GSAT-7R is designed to expand secure, multi-band communications for the Indian Navy and strengthen its operational reach across critical maritime domains.

The satellite will significantly boost connectivity for the Navy. It will also provide higher-capacity bandwidth, thus improving digital access to remote territories. This will aid both civilian agencies and help improve strategic applications.

On the other hand, after Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's return from NASA's Axiom-4 mission, India is gearing up for the Gaganyaan project.

(with IANS inputs)