Born as Yamuna into a landlord family from Maharashtra, Anandi Gopal Joshi belonged to the Chitpavan Brahmin community. At just nine years old, she was married to Gopalrao Joshi, a widowed postal clerk two decades older than her. It was Gopalrao who renamed her Anandi and, as a forward-thinking advocate for women’s education, strongly supported her academic aspirations.

The Turning Point

At the age of 14, Joshi gave birth to a baby boy who, tragically, passed away just ten days later due to the absence of timely medical treatment. This heartbreaking loss became the driving force behind her decision to pursue a career in medicine.

The Birth Of India’s First Female Doctor

At 14, Joshi began her journey toward becoming a doctor, with unwavering support from her husband, Gopalrao. He initially tried to enroll her in missionary schools, and when those efforts proved unsuccessful, the couple moved to Calcutta in pursuit of better opportunities.

In 1880, Gopalrao wrote to Royal Wilder, an American missionary, seeking assistance for his wife to pursue medical studies. The letter caught the attention of Theodicia Carpenter, a New Jersey resident, who was deeply moved by their story. She encouraged Wilder to support Joshi’s aspirations. As a result, Anandi was offered the chance to study at the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania. However, before departing for the United States, she fell ill, suffering from persistent weakness and fevers.

Joshi faced more than just health challenges—she also encountered strong opposition from orthodox sections of society who were outraged by the idea of a Hindu woman pursuing higher education and traveling overseas. In response, she delivered a heartfelt speech at Serampore College Hall, addressing the Hindu community and emphasizing the importance of having trained Hindu female doctors to serve the needs of Hindu women.

At 17, Joshi enrolled in medical college and went on to earn her MD in 1886. Her thesis, titled Obstetrics among the Aryan Hindus, was well received by the academic community. In recognition of her achievement, she received a congratulatory message from Queen Victoria herself.

Upon her return to India, Joshi was given a warm and celebratory welcome. The princely state of Kolhapur appointed her as the physician-in-charge of the female ward at the local Albert Edward Hospital.

Gone Too Soon

During her time in the United States, Joshi contracted tuberculosis, likely due to the harsh climate and dietary changes. Her condition deteriorated further after returning to India, and she passed away on February 26, 1887, at just 22 years old.

Although Joshi never had the chance to fully practice with the medical degree she worked so hard to earn, she remains a pioneering figure who broke societal barriers and fulfilled her dream of becoming a doctor.