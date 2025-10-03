Tallest Church Of India: There are thousands of Churches in India. Many of them are located in southern states, while many more are being built in northern states. As the Christian Community in India continues to grow, Churches are also flourishing in the country. You may be surprised to know that India’s tallest Church is not located in Goa but in Kerala’s Thrissur. The Basilica of Our Lady of Dolours, fondly known as Puthanpally (new Church), is celebrating its centenary this Sunday with grandeur, drawing political dignitaries, clergy, and thousands of faithful devotees to it. Standing 160 feet tall with a bell tower soaring to 260 feet, the Basilica is the tallest church in India and home to one of Asia’s tallest bell towers.

It’s awe-inspiring architecture makes Indians proud of having such a beautiful church on their soil. Its 25,000-square-foot Gothic expanse is adorned with 11 altars, elaborate murals, intricate icons, and statues depicting scenes from the Holy Bible.

The church’s interior is a visual symphony, combining devotion and artistic grandeur that leaves visitors spellbound and makes the hearts of Keralites swell with pride.

The journey of Basilica of Our Lady of Dolours began on October 10, 1925, when Mar Francis Vazhappilly arranged temporary worship in a nearby school building.

The foundation stone was laid on December 21, 1929, but construction faced delays due to global upheavals including two World Wars, finally culminating in its consecration on November 24, 1940.

Over the years, the church grew in stature and spiritual significance and was ultimately given the titular honour of Basilica by Pope John Paul II in 1992.

Key milestones of the Basilica include the historic reception of Pope John Paul II in 1986, the inauguration of the Perpetual Adoration Centre in 1987, and the opening of the majestic bell tower in 2006.