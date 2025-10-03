Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2967635https://zeenews.india.com/india/meet-indias-tallest-church-260-feet-tall-25000-sq-foot-gothic-expanse-not-in-goa-but-in-gorgeous-basilica-marks-centenary-built-by-2967635.html
NewsIndia
CHURCH

Meet India's Tallest Church: 260-Feet Tall, 25,000-Sq-Foot Gothic Expanse, Not In Goa But In...Gorgeous Basilica Marks Centenary; Built By...

Tallest Church Of India: The journey of Basilica of Our Lady of Dolours began on October 10, 1925, when Mar Francis Vazhappilly arranged temporary worship in a nearby school building.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 08:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet India's Tallest Church: 260-Feet Tall, 25,000-Sq-Foot Gothic Expanse, Not In Goa But In...Gorgeous Basilica Marks Centenary; Built By...Image: IANS

Tallest Church Of India: There are thousands of Churches in India. Many of them are located in southern states, while many more are being built in northern states. As the Christian Community in India continues to grow, Churches are also flourishing in the country. You may be surprised to know that India’s tallest Church is not located in Goa but in Kerala’s Thrissur. The Basilica of Our Lady of Dolours, fondly known as Puthanpally (new Church), is celebrating its centenary this Sunday with grandeur, drawing political dignitaries, clergy, and thousands of faithful devotees to it. Standing 160 feet tall with a bell tower soaring to 260 feet, the Basilica is the tallest church in India and home to one of Asia’s tallest bell towers. 

It’s awe-inspiring architecture makes Indians proud of having such a beautiful church on their soil. Its 25,000-square-foot Gothic expanse is adorned with 11 altars, elaborate murals, intricate icons, and statues depicting scenes from the Holy Bible.

The church’s interior is a visual symphony, combining devotion and artistic grandeur that leaves visitors spellbound and makes the hearts of Keralites swell with pride.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The journey of Basilica of Our Lady of Dolours began on October 10, 1925, when Mar Francis Vazhappilly arranged temporary worship in a nearby school building.

The foundation stone was laid on December 21, 1929, but construction faced delays due to global upheavals including two World Wars, finally culminating in its consecration on November 24, 1940.

Over the years, the church grew in stature and spiritual significance and was ultimately given the titular honour of Basilica by Pope John Paul II in 1992.

Key milestones of the Basilica include the historic reception of Pope John Paul II in 1986, the inauguration of the Perpetual Adoration Centre in 1987, and the opening of the majestic bell tower in 2006.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh