Meet Indigenously Developed Agni‑5 Nuclear Missile: The Deadly Duo That Can Cripple India’s Enemies Instantly

New Delhi: India’s missile capability has drawn attention after recent references to the Operation Divyastr and Agni-5 missile. The Agni missile system functions as a strategic shield for the country. It goes beyond the idea of a weapon and represents a statement on protecting national sovereignty. From Agni-1 to Agni-5, India has built an entirely indigenous nuclear deterrence structure capable of accurate strikes across continents.

The Agni missile system is built on solid fuel technology that allows faster launches and easier handling. It is road-mobile, which makes it harder to track and strengthens survivability during conflict. Its Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) capability enables a single missile to carry multiple warheads, each of which is aimed at a different target.

High pinpoint accuracy ensures greater effectiveness and credibility as a deterrent. Together, these features give India the strength to defend itself on its own terms. A closer look at the Agni missile system and Mission Divyastr explains why it is widely seen as a game changer.

Birth Of The Agni Missile

The Agni missile programme began in the 1980s as part of India’s effort to strengthen its defence through indigenous development. The system was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). India now stands among a small group of nations that are capable of building MIRV-enabled missiles.

Composite rocket motors, advanced avionics and high-accuracy navigation systems have all been developed within the country. Together, they show how the Agni series reflects India’s push for self-reliance in defence.

Solid fuel propulsion allows quick launch readiness. Mobility on road and rail ensures survivability. Nuclear-capable payloads strengthen the no-first-use posture. India may not strike first, but any attack would invite a response severe enough to deter repetition.

Missiles In The Agni Series

The Agni-1 is a short-range ballistic missile with a reach of 700 to 1,200 kilometres. During re-entry, it travels at speeds close to 6,000 kilometres per hour and can carry a payload of up to 1,000 kilograms.

Its accuracy is within 25 metres, allowing it to hit strategic and military targets with high precision. This makes it a rapid response option against hostile command centres.

Agni-2 belongs to the medium-range category and can strike targets between 2,000 and 3,000 kilometres away. It travels at speeds ranging from 7,000 to 8,000 kilometres per hour and uses a two-stage solid fuel system.

With an accuracy of around 30 metres, it can cover the entire Pakistani region and reach parts of China. This makes it effective against airbases and missile sites while strengthening India’s second-strike capability.

Agni-3 extends India’s reach further with a range of 3,000 to 5,000 kilometres. It can travel at speeds between 6,174 and 7,408 kilometres per hour and carry a payload of up to 2,500 kilograms. This missile brings strategic targets within range and adds pressure on adversaries during periods of escalation.

Agni-4 represents an advanced medium-range system with a reach of about 4,000 kilometres and speeds exceeding 8,600 kilometres per hour. Estimated at 10 to 15 metres, its high accuracy allows it to penetrate enemy defences and strike critical targets across regions with precision.

Agni-5 stands as the most powerful missile in the series and is classified as an intercontinental ballistic missile. Its officially declared range exceeds 5,000 kilometres, while estimates suggest it can reach up to 7,000 or even 8,000 kilometres. During re-entry, it travels at speeds close to Mach 24 and can carry a payload of up to 1,500 kilograms.

Equipped with MIRV technology, a single Agni-5 can release four to six independent warheads, each aimed at a different target, overwhelming missile defence systems through saturation. With MIRV technology, it can carry four to six independent warheads. Each warhead can strike a separate target. Missile defence systems face saturation. Interception becomes ineffective.

Agni-Prime: The New Generation

Agni-Prime points to the next generation of India’s ballistic missiles. Designed to replace earlier short- and medium-range variants, it has a range between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres and features a canister-based, solid-fuel design.

Its ability to launch quickly and move easily helps it stay hidden and safe, making it well suited for a reliable second strike.

Mission Divyastr And MIRV Capability

Mission Divyastr demonstrated the successful integration of MIRV capability with Agni-5. This allows one missile to carry multiple warheads that can strike separate targets spread across vast distances, rendering missile defence systems largely ineffective.

This capability completes India’s nuclear triad across land, sea and air while strategic ambiguity around range further strengthens deterrence.

What It Means In A Conflict Scenario

In a conflict scenario involving Pakistan, the entire region falls within the reach of Agni-1, Agni-2 and Agni-Prime, ensuring swift and overwhelming retaliation with the ability to hit multiple targets at once.

In the case of China, Agni-3, Agni-4 and Agni-5 place all major strategic zones within range, while MIRV capability challenges even advanced missile defence networks.

Power As A Path To Peace

The Agni missile system gives India the ability to defend and project strength. It stands as a symbol of self-reliance achieved through domestic innovation. These weapons exist to preserve peace. Their purpose lies in preventing war through credible deterrence.