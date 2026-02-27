Meet INS Anjadip: India’s stealth ‘Dolphin hunter’ to block China in the Indian Ocean

The Indian Navy on Friday commissioned INS Anjadip, the fourth Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) in Chennai, boosting its anti-submarine and coastal defense capabilities.

Packed with cutting-edge indigenous technology, the ship sharpens underwater warfare readiness and showcases India's rising self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The 77-meter-long "Dolphin Hunter" INS Anjadip packs advanced lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets, hull-mounted sonar, and high-speed water-jet propulsion, boasting over 80% indigenous content in line with India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

INS Anjadip, the fourth Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) of the Indian Navy, was commissioned on 27 February 2026 at Chennai Port, in presence of Chief of the Naval Staff Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, strengthening India’s coastal defence and anti-submarine… pic.twitter.com/vbRqSR0rZH — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) February 27, 2026

Built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, INS Anjadip can tackle littoral combat challenges in vital coastal and shallow waters, the Navy said.

Beyond anti-submarine warfare, it handles coastal surveillance, low-intensity ops, and search-and-rescue missions.

It boosts the Indian Navy’s capacity to safeguard India’s maritime interests, including along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast.

During the commissioning of INS Anjadip, the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Tripathi, announced that the Navy will induct 15 more ships this year beyond INS Anjadip.

"In 2025, we commissioned 12 warships and one submarine. This pace accelerates in 2026 with about 15 additions, setting a new benchmark," said Admiral Tripathi.

He noted that INS Anjadip replaces the Petya-class corvettes that served from 1972 to 2003. Tying it to India's maritime legacy, he recalled Anjadip Island's key role in Goa's 1961 liberation.

Countering Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean

INS Anjadip will help India counter growing Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean by tightening India’s anti‑submarine screen in coastal and chokepoint waters, especially against enemy submarines operating close to the mainland and key sea lanes.

Referring to INS Anjadip’s capabilities, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Tripathi said, “Today’s commissioning marks a substantive strengthening of our under-sea warfare capability, especially along the Eastern Seaboard.”

Its capability as an Anti‑Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW‑SWC) detects, track, and neutralise submarines in shallow and littoral waters, countering Chinse threats.

India’s development of a stronger maritime domain awareness and layered defence with shallow‑water ASW craft like INS Anjadip secures the “inner ring” around the Indian coastline, freeing larger blue‑water units to focus on the outer ring.

A robust, indigenous ASW capability in littoral waters raises the risks and costs for any covert deployment of Chinese submarines close to India, reinforcing deterrence by denial around critical infrastructure, coastal convoys, and staging areas for carrier and Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear (SSBN) operations.





















