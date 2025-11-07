Advertisement
Meet INS 'Ikshak': Commissioned Into Indian Navy, Boosts Hydrographic Survey Capabilities

Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 06:07 AM IST|Source: ANI
INS Ikshak, the third of the Survey Vessel Large (SVL), was commissioned into the Indian Navy in a ceremonial event at Naval Base, Kochi, on Thursday. This occasion marked the formal induction of INS Ikshak, reflecting the Indian Navy's steadfast commitment to enhancing its hydrographic and maritime capabilities.

The commissioning ceremony commenced with the reading of the ship's Commissioning Warrant by Captain Tribhuvan Singh, the Commanding Officer. Thereafter, the Naval ensign was hoisted, accompanied by the national anthem and a ceremonial salute by the 'Colour Guard' proudly presented by the crew.

Commanding Officer of INS Ikshak, Captain Tribhuvan Singh said, "INS Ikshak will survey the deep oceans and uncharted waters to guide all mariners to safe passage. The ship is a shining example of indigenisation... It has 80% indigenous content by cost and 100% indigenous steel from SAIL. The crew is ready to sail into the future and produce quality charts and products to keep the maritime community in the Indian Ocean region safe..."

Simultaneously, the ship's commissioning pennant was also hoisted, signifying its induction into active Naval service. The pennant will remain aflutter till the time the ship remains in commission. The Commissioning Plaque was unveiled by the CNS.

The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff. VAdm Sameer Saxena, FOCINC (South), senior Naval officers, Naval veterans, representatives of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and distinguished civilian dignitaries were also present.

On arrival, the Chief of the Naval Staff was presented with a 50-man Guard of Honour.

In his address, the Chief of the Naval Staff hailed INS Ikshak as a testament to effective collaboration between the Indian Navy, Indian industries, and MSMEs--an embodiment of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic systems, as well as helicopter support, the ship offers unmatched operational versatility with a dual-role capability--serving both as a survey vessel and a platform for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations or as a hospital ship when required.

Notably, Ikshak is the first SVL designed with dedicated women's accommodation, underscoring the Navy's commitment to inclusivity and modernisation. Its induction significantly augments India's hydrographic survey capability and indigenous shipbuilding capacity.

INS Ikshak is poised to chart uncharted waters, enhance maritime safety, and reinforce national security across vital sea lanes. The CNS highlighted the ship's pivotal role in advancing India's maritime interests and strategic reach.

Following the commissioning ceremony, the CNS visited various sections of the ship, where he was briefed on the construction journey and the integration of indigenous systems. He interacted with the commissioning crew and officials from GRSE, commending their professionalism, dedication, and contribution towards the successful induction of INS Ikshak into the Indian Navy.

