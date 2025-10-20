Meet INS Vikrant, Where PM Modi Celebrated Diwali | Check Key Features

Diwali 2025: On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of celebrating the festival with soldiers, as he visited the INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar. He also addressing a gathering of soldiers onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier.

The PM, in his address, called INS Vikrant a "towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)."

"Indigenous (Swadeshi) INS Vikrant, tearing through the oceans, is a reflection of India's military might," PM Modi continued.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He added that INS Vikrant was not merely a warship, but a testimony to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, impact, and commitment.

"Vikrant is huge, vast, and panoramic. Vikrant is outstanding, Vikrant is also special," PM Modi said.

India's INS Vikrant

Here are the key features of INS Vikrant:

1- The ship is powered by four Gas Turbines totaling 88 MW of power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots.

2- Built at an overall cost of close to Rs. 20,000 crores, the project was progressed in three Phases of contract between MoD and CSL, concluded in May 2007, December 2014 and October 2019 respectively.

3- The ship's keel was laid in February 2009, followed by launching in August 2013.

4- It reportedly has an overall indigenous content of 76 per cent.

5- With the delivery of INS Vikrant, India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier.

6- The ship is capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft, comprising MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the soldiers and said he was fortunate to celebrate the festival of lights with the Naval personnel.

(with ANI inputs)