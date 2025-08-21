Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner on Thursday by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man during a public meeting at her residence.

The senior IPS officer will replace the incumbent SBK Singh, who was given the additional charge as acting Delhi police commissioner on August 1.

Delhi's New Police Commissioner

The Ministry's order regarding the appointment of the new Delhi Police Commissioner states that IPS officer Satish Golcha has been appointed to the post with effect from the date of assumption.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders,” the Home Ministry's order read.

Who Is Satish Golcha?

Satish Golcha is currently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi.

An IPS officer of the 1992 batch, Golcha has also served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), and Special CP in Delhi Police.

As per IANS, Satish Golcha was the Special CP Law and Order when riots broke out in North-East Delhi. He has also served as the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh.

CM Rekha Gupta Attacked

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during the Jan Sunvai event on Wednesday. Furthermore, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, who attacked her was sent to a five-day police remand on Thursday.

The Delhi Police had reportedly registered an attempt to murder case against 41-year-old Rajesh on Wednesday. The accused has been charged with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 132 (obstructing a public servant), and Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions).