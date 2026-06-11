Meet Iranian engineer of Zoji La Tunnel who calls India his 'second home'

Yusuf, an Iranian engineer who has played a key role in constructing the strategically significant Zoji La Tunnel, sees it as more than a feat of engineering in the Himalayas.

Yousf Rahimabadi, the Iranian engineer, said, "I feel proud to be part of this historic project. It had remained the toughest project of 29 years of tunnel construction work, but I am proud that I made Kashmir and Ladakh get connected through every season."

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Yousf said that “I am proud to be a citizen of Iran, but at the same time I consider India as my “second home”. Expressing pride over the successful casualty-free completion of the world’s longest road tunnel at this altitude."

Yusuf, who serves as the Team leader of the Engineering team for the Zoji La Project representing Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats (ICT), an Aryaa International Alliance Pvt Ltd (AIAPL) Joint Venture, said, “I had volunteered for this project. I was posted on some other project 6 years back, but I chose this as a challenge.”

Yousf said, “We have nearly completed 80 per cent of the tunnel work; the excavation is almost done, and now remains the finishing work. We expect that in the next two and a half years we will be able to dedicate this tunnel to common people.”

He added, “The work was not so easy all those mountains are young Himalayas the rocks are not fully dressed, it causes huge flow of water and huge accumulation of snow during winters with minus 30 temperatures make work almost impossible and the speedy winds make the area avalanche prone but we worked in double shifts, despite executing the project had challenges tough geographical and climatic conditions but we managed to go through and we all are happy that project is successful moving towards completion”

Adding to that, he said, “The tunnel can be utilised in emergencies if required, but we have requested the authorities not to make use of this tunnel often as it will hamper the work speed.”

The Zoji La Tunnel is a milestone of engineering connecting Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh, and when it is fully operational, it will keep Ladakh UT connected to the rest of the country throughout the year in all weather conditions. The tunnel is not only a connectivity, but it's believed it will prove an economic booster to both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

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