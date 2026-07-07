/Meet Jaswant Singh Khalra, the man whose story inspired Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sutlej’?

“I had felt this would happen. The voice of the person (Jaswant Singh Khalra) was silenced in 1995 too, and today it is 2026. It is unbelievable. We are living in 2026 and where do we stand? Even today, you are not allowing people to talk. We are only discussing the judgments pronounced by courts. We are not saying anything new. This is completely beyond my understanding,” he said.