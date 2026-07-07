/Meet Jaswant Singh Khalra, the man whose story inspired Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sutlej’?

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh’s film ‘Sutlej’, which was removed from an OTT platform two days after release, is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
Released on ZEE5 on July 3, the Punjabi movie was taken down from the platform on July 5. Reacting to the development, the actor said he had expected the film could face such a situation.
During an Instagram live session, he said, “Many people thought they would watch the film comfortably on Sunday (July 5). I also felt that the film might be removed by Monday (July 6), but it was taken down on Sunday evening itself.”
Diljit said Khalra’s voice faced restrictions decades ago, and he found it surprising that similar issues were being raised even today.
“I had felt this would happen. The voice of the person (Jaswant Singh Khalra) was silenced in 1995 too, and today it is 2026. It is unbelievable. We are living in 2026 and where do we stand? Even today, you are not allowing people to talk. We are only discussing the judgments pronounced by courts. We are not saying anything new. This is completely beyond my understanding,” he said.
The actor also said he was happy that the film had reached some viewers. “I am happy that this film has reached some people. This is people’s film. It cannot be stopped,” he said.
Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the “Satluj” movie ban on his Instagram Live, sharing that he had already gave us a hint about downloading the movie before the ban and talking about Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji. https://t.co/MepFwqYqzd pic.twitter.com/NWOc9bL5X3— ਜੋਤ (@realjottt) July 6, 2026
ZEE5 later issued a statement on X, stating, “Sutlej may have paused, but the conversation it started continues. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your immense love. We hope to bring it back among you soon.”
Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t.— ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) July 5, 2026
Thank you for the incredible love.
We hope to bring it back soon.#Satluj pic.twitter.com/Ox3MZIBvlT
Khalra was a human rights activist who worked during one of Punjab’s most difficult periods in the 1980s and 1990s, when the state witnessed militancy as well as allegations of unlawful police actions.
According to details presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in court, he had served as the general secretary of the human rights wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He investigated cases of missing people and highlighted records of unidentified bodies cremated at three cremation grounds in Amritsar, Majitha and Tarn Taran between June 1984 and December 1994.
Khalra claimed that many of these unidentified bodies were the result of alleged illegal actions by the police. His brought to the fore allegations of fake encounters, custodial deaths and disappearances during the period.
The CBI stated that his activities angered some police officials, who allegedly pressured him to stop his work. According to the probe, he was abducted from his home in Amritsar’s Kabir Park area on September 6, 1995.
A witness, Kirpal Singh Randhawa, told investigators that he saw then Deputy Suprintendent of Police (DSP) P Jaspal Singh along with Surinderpal Singh, Jasbir Singh and Satnam Singh taking Khalra away in a white van. His wife Paramjit Kaur filed a complaint after learning about the incident, and a case under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.
Khalra was never found after his disappearance.
The investigation later moved to the CBI after a habeas corpus petition was filed by Kaur. During the probe, witnesses gave details about his alleged detention and death.
An important witness in the case was Kuldeep Singh, a Special Police Officer who was posted with the Station House Officer of Jhabal police station. He told the CBI that he had knowledge of events from the time Khalra was brought to the police station until his death.
He said Khalra’s health had deteriorated during his detention. He alleged that senior police officials visited the location and later he was taken away. The officer also claimed he heard gunshots before seeing Khalra’s body being moved in a vehicle.
According to his statement, the body was later taken to the Harike area and thrown into a canal. Khalra’s body was never found.
In 2005, a Patiala court convicted several accused under kidnapping-related charges and awarded sentences. DSP Singh and Amarjit Singh were also convicted for murder and destruction of evidence and were awarded life imprisonment.
In 2007, the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Amarjit Singh but increased the sentences of four other accused – Satnam Singh, Surinderpal Singh, Jasbir Singh and Prithipal Singh – from seven years to life imprisonment.
In 2011, the Supreme Court criticised the lack of cooperation from Punjab Police officials during the investigation. The court observed that some police officials had formed a “nexus” because their colleagues were involved in the case.
The CBI had earlier told the apex court that thousands of unidentified bodies were cremated in Punjab during the period. In Tarn Taran district, the agency alleged that 984 bodies were cremated as “unclaimed”.
The CBI filed a chargesheet against nine police officials in 1996, including then Tarn Taran SSP Ajit Singh Sandhu. Charges included criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and murder-related offences. Sandhu died by suicide before charges could be framed against him.
Khalra’s case has continued to be discussed because of his efforts to document disappearances and alleged human rights violations during Punjab’s troubled years. Dosanjh’s ‘Sutlej’ has brought that chapter of history back in focus.
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