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  • /Meet Jaswant Singh Khalra, the man whose story inspired Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sutlej’?

Meet Jaswant Singh Khalra, the man whose story inspired Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sutlej’?

Released on ZEE5 on July 3, the Punjabi movie was taken down from the platform on July 5.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 05:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 05:01 AM IST
Meet Jaswant Singh Khalra, the man whose story inspired Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sutlej’?

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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