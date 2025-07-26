Meet Kargil War Hero: Retired Subedar Major Who Was Hit By 7 Bullets But Still Kept Fighting For 20 Minutes, He Is…

Every year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed in India on July 26 to commemorate the country’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. The day honours the bravery, valour, and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces personnel who fought to protect the Indian territory from Pakistani intruders.

The brave Indian soldiers repelled the enemy from the heights of Kargil in 1999. Reportedly, around 75 soldiers from the state of Uttarakhand made the ultimate sacrifice and laid down their lives, while many others sustained serious injuries.

Among the brave soldiers who protected India and left their mark on history is Subedar Major Nawab Wasim ur Rehman, a war hero who hails from Uttarakhand. He was hit by seven bullets while fighting in the Kargil War, but he still kept going and fought for 20 minutes.

According to IANS, the brave Nawab Wasim was struck by seven AK-47 bullets, six in his right leg and one in his left, yet continued to fight alongside his battalion. After he was struck, Wasim was eventually airlifted and treated by Major General Chopra, who performed the surgery that saved his legs.

Nawab Wasim is originally from Lansdowne in Pauri Garhwal and joined the Garhwal Rifles in 1990. After serving for two years in Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir), he was reportedly slated to move to Joshimath, but as the Kargil War began, he was rerouted to the frontlines.

“That morning was not ordinary. We were advancing near Tiger Hill when enemy gunfire rained down upon us. My comrade, Captain Sumit Rai, was martyred in the initial assault. We knew retreat was not an option. If we stepped back, we would lose the nation’s honour,” he recalled.

“The enemy was stationed at a higher elevation. Bullets and mortars were raining down from above. We kept climbing through the night. Amid chaos, six bullets tore through my right leg and one into the left. But I felt no pain, only the fire to defeat the enemy. I kept firing, unaware of my injuries. It was only when I tried to stand and couldn’t that I realised I had been hit,” he told IANS.

After nearly 20 years of service, Nawab Wasim retired from the Indian Army in 2019 with the rank of Subedar Major.

Where Is Nawab Wasim Now?

Nawab Wasim now trains over 150 children from Ramnagar and surrounding areas - free of cost - in football. Several of his students have gone on to play at the national level. This is a testament to his mentorship and the spirit of never giving up.

(with IANS inputs)