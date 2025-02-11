Meet Kashmir’s Rutba Showkat: Guinness World Record Holder At 18

It is often said, 'A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.' Eighteen-year-old Rutba Showkat is a living testament to this, proving that perseverance and dedication always lead to success. Kashmiri girls are making their mark in every field, from sports to business to art, showcasing their talent and resilience. Among them, young Rutba Showkat has achieved an extraordinary milestone—securing a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Speaking about her achievement, Guinness Record Holder Rutba Showkat said, “I am an athlete, and during COVID, all the academies were closed, so I started exploring art. I began making landscape art, and during that time, I got my name registered in the India Book of Records. That was the moment I decided to aim for something bigger. I read about the Guinness Book of Records, researched the process, and applied. While researching, I came across origami paper art and learned about a boy who had made 150 paper boats in an hour. That’s when I decided to break his record—and I did, by making 250 boats in one hour.”

An accomplished athlete, Rutba discovered her passion for art during the COVID-19 pandemic and set her sights on breaking a world record. Her determination paid off when she set a new record in origami paper folding, crafting 250 paper boats in one hour. Her journey was not without challenges—she applied twice before but fell short of breaking the record. However, on her third attempt, she triumphed, surpassing the previous record and etching her name in history.

Rutba added, “A lot of people criticized me and said I was wasting my time, but I didn’t give up. My family’s support kept me going. Many girls are either too shy or held back by their families, but I believe they should be independent. Even if they have to start small, they should. While checking the available records, I found one related to origami, something I had been doing for a long time. That’s when I decided to work on it and break the record. I have been an athlete for the last ten years, competing at the national level and participating in All India competitions. Sports are incredibly important, both physically and mentally, and art helps refresh my mind.”

For years, Rutba has excelled in athletics, winning more than 50 medals in state and national-level championships. Her room is adorned with trophies from her achievements in martial arts. She previously earned a place in the India Book of Records, but being recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records is the ultimate realization of her dreams. Beyond sports and art, she serves as an inspiration for young Kashmiri girls, encouraging them to break barriers and carve their own paths.

Rutba’s journey is a testament to the belief that "Where there’s a will, there’s a way." Instead of letting time slip away during the pandemic, she channeled her energy into art and refused to stop until she reached her goal. Her story is a shining example of how dedication and passion can turn dreams into reality.